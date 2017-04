A fake news story has been circulating on both mainstream media and alt-media saying that Russia and Iran have issued a joint threat to 'use force' in the event of the US targeting Syrian forces again. It was also reported thatThis blatantly false story was picked up by the following media outletsThe Sunday Express and Zero Hedge both site something called Ilam al Harbi media as the source of information for the story.Additionally there is a Saudi based telecom company called al-Harbi whose website can be found here. It is not a news website in any way shape or form.A report from the usually reliable Al-Masdar news has produced an Arabic language document purportedly from a joint military command centre used by Russia, Iran, Syria and Hezbollah.. The second most likely scenario is that the document was produced by middle or low ranking military personnel who do not speak for any of the aforementioned parties.and is totally in line with official and de-facto Russian and Iranian policy.Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani pledged to continue support for the Syrian government in its war against terrorism. The two leaders additionally pledged to cooperate further on issues of regional stability.They also called for an investigation into the chemical attack which America used as the proximate cause of the missile strike on Syria.Further information on the phone conversation can be found in the original report from The Duran. The reality is in fact almost the complete opposite of what is being reported.Fake news is being used to try to increase tensions, this is not only irresponsible but it is dangerous, as dangerous as the lies upon which the US attack was based.