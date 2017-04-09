Removing Assad is now a "priority" for the United States, according to US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.
"There's not any sort of option where a political solution is going to happen with Assad at the head of the regime," Haley said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" set to air Sunday.We see.
"There's multiple priorities. Getting Assad out is not the only priority," Haley said of the U.S. strategy.
"What we're trying to do is, obviously, defeat ISIS," she continued, referring to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
"Secondly, we don't see a peaceful Syria with Assad in there. Thirdly, get the Iranian influence out. And then finally, move toward a political solution, because at the end of this is a complicated situation."
So, the plan is: 1. Pretend to fight ISIS 2. Regime change 3. Prepare for war with Iran.
Terrific.
Watch this hillbilly puppet advocate for world war:
"Regime change is something that we think is going to happen."
Last week, Washington announced that it would "allow" Assad to remain in power. What happened? "Sarin".
We hate to fear-monger — but it looks like war, folks.
