'Scared' residents complain of 'epidemic' in Khabarovsk, arguing animal rights campaigners and 'kind-hearted' are endangering people by blocking preventative measures.The attack on Ivan 'Vanya' Tsybenko, 12, on his way to school is an increasingly common occurrence in this city of 589,000, say locals.His mother Tatiana fears he would have been killed if neighbours had not seen the attack and dragged the child into their car.I walked my son to school 7.30 am on 4 April, and then went to take my younger boy to kindergarten,' she said.'I was too far away by then to see what was happening, but I heard my son screaming, and dogs howling and growling.'I ran back, but with a small child on my hands I couldn't even help him.'Thank God two women who were driving past saw the attack and pulled my boy inside their car.'It was my neighbours , I don't know what would have happened if it wasn't for them.'They took their first aid kit to wash Vanya's wounds - his legs were covered with bites - and then drove him to hospital.'As this distraught mother said: 'The whole area is infested with aggressive stray dogs.'I've lost count as to how many times I was attacked by them. It is an epidemic.'She blames 'kind-hearted' people who feed strays but says that now 'there are simply too many of them around.'I love dogs, we have two ourselves, but they are chained and we never let them go free.'We have a school and several kindergartens in the area, little kids always walk around.'Parents are scared to death to leave them alone. We all make sure to walk them to and from school, and kindergarten, but in my case in didn't help.''They block postmen from reaching postboxes, and create great difficulties for our workers who just do routine business of delivering pensions and social payments.'The main problem is in areas outside the central district of Khabarovsk.Despite this, Sergey Shemyakin, who lives close to city centre, said: 'We live in a 10 storey block of flats in a nice area.'We called police and city hall, but didn't see any results from our complaints.'A complaint by Japanese hydroponic vegetable grower JGC Evergreen to the city mayor appears to have prompted action.Ekaterina Popova, aide to boss Igarasi Tomouki said: "As of today, we don't have stray dog packs around the office.'I am not aware if the Khabarovsk administration took some measures to get rid of them, but after our letter they quickly disappeared.'Others say that an adverse reaction including by animal rights campaigners to earlier attempts to remove strays from the streets has led to the current 'crisis;.businessman Oleg Vonti, who led the previous campaign, has declined to sign a new contract with the city authorities.Some have taken their own measures, leaving poisoned food for strays.But this is often eaten by domestic dogs.