Police say a woman was killed in a dog attack Thursday in northwest Oklahoma city.Officers could not immediately identify the breed of the other do, but said it was also large.Officer said they tried to save the woman, but could not."When officers arrived, they tried to get to the woman to render aid to her. They were not able to get to her at first because of the dogs. They had to shoot one of the dogs and the second dog was actually hit by a police car," Msgt. Gary Knight said.The second dog was taken to Oklahoma City Animal Welfare. It's condition is not known.Police blocked of a large portion of Willow Creek Boulevard near Windmill Road for hours as they investigated the incident.Police have not yet released the identity of the woman who was killed."Sick to my stomach and very, very sad for the woman and her family," Poole said.In 2016, the United States Postal Service reports mail carriers were attacked 20 times by dogs in Oklahoma City. That number was the 29th highest nationwide.