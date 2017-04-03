© Alameda County Public Works



© Google

A massive road rupture estimated to be more than 80 feet long and more than five feet deep in some spots has closed Redwood Road in both directions near the Lake Chabot campgrounds, officials said Wednesday.The roadway damage started along the road shoulder on Feb. 22 but continued to deteriorate. It was decided after consultations with engineers to close the road in both directions Wednesday, said John Medlock Jr., deputy director of the county public works Maintenance and Operations Department.The damage is in the southbound lane and shoulder near mile marker 7.38. Motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.Medlock said there is no estimated time when the road will be repaired and reopened. "We want to get it reopened as soon as possible," he said.The county is advising that those wanting to use the campgrounds enter from the Oakland side of Redwood Road.Redwood Road runs between Oakland and Castro Valley but is not heavily traveled on some stretches.