© Romeo Ranoco / Reuters



President Rodrigo Duterte has once again slammed the critics of his controversial war on drugs approach, saying those who recommend rehabilitation and substitute treatment should visit him personally in the Philippines because he wants to "slap them."Earlier this week Duterte called the European Union politicians "sons of b***hes" for proposing to him such a "government-sponsored idiotic exercise" instead of arresting and putting drug dealers in prison.The confrontation between Manila and Brussels exacerbated mid-March after EU lawmakers adopted a resolution condemning the "many extrajudicial killings" allegedly taking place in the Philippines. In response Duterte told the EU not to interfere with Philippines affairs, threatening to "hang" his critics."I will just be happy to hang you. If I have the preference, I'll hang all of you," Duterte said in March. The recent rhetoric by Duterte prompted the European Union on Monday to summon the Philippines envoy for an explanation.Duterte's attitude toward the nation's narcotics problem has been ruthless - with human rights organizations estimating that more than 8,000 people have been killed in the police crackdown on drug dealers and abusers since June 2016.Speaking on Friday, Duterte once again emphasized that he ordered police to kill drug dealers only if they resist arrest. At the same time, Duterte wondered why the EU blindly trusts reports of non-government groups that tend to blame even medically related deaths on the anti-drugs crackdown.Speaking to reporters on Friday, the European Union's envoy to the Philippines, Franz Jessen, urged Manila to observe all the human rights conventions or risk losing trade ties with the EU."We are monitoring the respect of these (UN) conventions by the Philippines and we will carefully consider what implications the findings might have for our trade engagement with the Filipinos," Jessen said