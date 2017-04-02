The UN started their dirty game against Libya in 2011. They used made-up lies about crimes that were never committed to push through articles to take action against Libya and the Libyan people using their criminal enforcer arm called NATO.The Libyan government requested 3 times for the fact finding commissions to come to Libya but were completely ignored. Then the UN went on to enforce a "no fly" zone over Libya by request and push of Obama, Clinton and McCain. After the "no fly" zone was installed (it took 3 days), NATO began to bomb the country with impunity.Because the Libyan people were against this illegal invasion of their country, NATO faced a backlash and a strength of will to fight by the Libyan people who knew they were being attacked without cause. The Libyan people's only protection against the 250,000 mercenaries brought in by the CIA (Clinton/Obama) was the Libyan National Army. These mercenaries, robbed, raped, killed and destroyed whatever they wanted with the help and encouragement of the UN, NATO and all the other western factions involved in the invasion of Libya. NATO began to destroy the country with their indiscriminate bombing raids that took place day and night all over the entire country. The Libyan National Army having no ability to fight back was being systematically destroyed and those who were not killed were tortured, killed or assassinated by the mercenaries.Left destroyed, many Libyans went into exile as the perpetrators of the crimes against their country wanted to install their own puppet governments full of radical Islamic terrorists and other criminals. Any Libyan who had worked with or supported the past government was imprisoned and many were tortured to death. Out of the original population of 6.5 million people, over a million have been killed (up to 2017), 2 million went into exile, 1 million became homeless and the rest struggle to survive in a police state run by criminals supported by Italy, the US, the UN, France, the UAE, Turkey and Qatar. The promised 2014 election, where less than 1 million voted, threw out all the Muslim Brotherhood puppets and installed an elected House of Representatives. The criminal Muslim Brotherhood did not accept the results of the election and began to attack the duly elected officials causing them, the HOR (House of Representatives) to relocate themselves to the eastern city of Tobruk for their safety. After that the old GNC (General National Congress) reinstalled itself by force in Tripoli using the help of armed militias and declared itself the real government of Libya.About one year ago the UN using Kobler, formed a new government for Libya in Tunisia. This new government has not one person in their group that the Libyan people would want to lead them. It is full of Muslim Brotherhood, Al Qaeda, Ansar Al Sharia and other radical Islamic terrorists. The legitimately elected government of Libya the HOR, rejected all association with the UN group as they have no authority in Libya and were not chosen by the Libyan people. No one wanted the UN puppet government that the UN named the "Government of National Accord" (think about the arrogance of the name the UN hand picked puppets to run the Libyan government under their direction). This made up government was not welcome in Libya, not by the real Libyans and not by the other puppet government in Tripoli. They were not being allowed into the country.So, what did the UN do? They put this puppet group on boats and took them into Tripoli from Tunisia by the dark of night to sneak them into the country. Once inside they had to hold themselves up at the Mitiga Airport for their own safety. Now the UN had their scheme in full action, they began to put out mass media reports across the world calling Fayez al-Serraj (the leader of the UN group) the Prime Minister of Libya. Next they sent this Serraj out to foreign countries to meet with foreign leaders like he was representing Libya as their Prime Minister.The excuse was to clean ISIS but what actually happened was ISIS was dispersed but the airstrikes were in support of the Misurata Militias (the most hated criminal militias in Libya supported by Clinton and McCain) who then moved into Sirte and locked down the city, went door to door stealing, raping whatever. These militias also destroyed most of the power lines and completely destroyed an animal feed plant that was imperative for food for Libya.The latest scheme that the UN came forward with was to have Serraj sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Italy. This MOU stated that Libya would build many camps across their country to hold all the African immigrants attempting to get into Europe through Libya. Serraj then demanded that the EU send his group 800 million Euros to support this scheme, which of course he would have pocketed. But, the UN (who put this scheme together) underestimated even the bad guys in Libya who filed a claim with the Appeals Court in Tripoli against this MOU.Frustrated by this, Serraj took a trip to the UAE where he met with some of his handlers and agreed to go back to Libya and take control of the National Oil Company of Libya. This will be a trick because the NOC is headed by a member of the Muslim Brotherhood who will not pass his post voluntarily.Seeing Serraj failing and watching him being attacked by many different militias, the Italians have come to his aid. The Italians, who have no authority in Libya or right to be on Libyan soil, have sent their famous military General, Paoulo Serra to help Serraj complete his mission to take over Libya from the Libyan people. The Italians also have (illegally) 400 soldiers on the ground in Libya supporting the criminal Misurata Militias.Italy agreed to pay huge amounts of reparations to Libya because of their war crimes. This was negotiated by Ghadafi. Of course all those reparations have never been paid and now Italy is back inside Libya with their military. The Libyan people are disgusted in disbelief and saddened by this horrible turn of events appearing to repeat the past.The UN is a criminal organization that has organized a fake government for Libya, installed it and is now using it to forward whatever agenda they desire.The Libyans have had 6 years to understand the dirty game that has been played against their sovereignty, their culture and their land, they will not go quietly into the night, they will fight until they are free of the criminal western cabal that has infected their land.