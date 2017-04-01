Puppet Masters
Russia urging Taliban to join Afghanistan national reconciliation, US-NATO suspicious
Sat, 01 Apr 2017 00:00 UTC
Speaking to reporters in Brussels on March 31, Russia's ambassador to NATO, Aleksandr Grushko, denied that Moscow is providing aid to the Taliban and said "many countries" maintain contacts with the group. "The consultations we hold, the work we do, we do it with the participation of Afghanistan's central government," Grushko said.
Earlier, in London, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis expressed concern over Russia's interaction with the Taliban, which is fighting the U.S.-backed government and U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
"I am not willing to say at this point if that is manifested into weapons and that sort of thing, but, certainly, what they are up to there in light of their other activities gives us concern," Mattis said.
The comments came after U.S. General Curtis Scaparrotti, NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, said on March 23 that he had seen evidence of increasing Russian efforts to influence the Taliban "and perhaps even to supply" the militant group.
Comment: More vague speculations with no proof.
A small body of determined spirits fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission can alter the course of history.
Literally the 1st sentence is in dispute.... makes you wonder about the rest of this article and why the sott editor didnt leave a note behind to...
Even scientists have got families to feed... in the end, money wins
The US would consider the Taliban joining reconciliations disasterous. They need an enemy to justify being there. Well, they are very experienced...
Wireless technology means that inserted computer chips are probably an invasive waste of money. Our technology only needs to learn how to transmit...
Children need love and fair boundaries to feel secure. Here I use the concept of boundaries to refer also to language. So, for example, I have...
