From the start of his presidency,of innocent people in the name of killing terrorists. In other words, Trump has escalated the 16-year-old core premise of America's foreign policy —— and in doing so, has fulfilled the warped campaign pledges he repeatedly expressed.was the killing of as many as 200 Iraqi civilians from U.S. airstrikes this week in Mosul. That was preceded a few days earlier by the killing of dozens in Raqqa province when the U.S.where people had taken refuge, which itself was preceded a week earlier by the U.S. destruction of a mosque near Aleppo that also killed dozens. And one of Trump's first military actions was what can only be described as a massacre carried out by Navy SEALs, in whichamong the children killed was anAlthough precise numbers are difficult to obtain, there seems little question that the number of civilians being killed by the U.S. in Iraq and Syria — already quite high under Obama — has increased precipitously during the first two months of the Trump administration. Data compiled by the site Airwars tells the story: The number of civilians killed in Syria and Iraq began increasing in October under Obama but has nowWhat's particularly notable is that thein March (with a week left), even— strongly suggesting that the U.S. military has become even more reckless about civilian deaths under Trump than it was under Obama:This escalation of bombing and civilian deaths, combined with thebeyond the troops Obama already deployed there, has received remarkably little media attention. This is in part due to the standard indifference in U.S. discourse to U.S. killing of civilians compared to the language used when its enemies kill people (compare the very muted and euphemistic tones used to report on Trump's escalations in Iraq and Syria to the frequent invocation of genocide and war crimes to denounce Russian killing of Syrian civilians ). And part of this lack of media attention isBut what is becoming clear is that Trump is attempting to liberate the U.S. military from the minimal constraints it observed in order to avoid massive civilian casualties. And this should surprise nobody: Trump explicitly and repeatedlyduring the campaign.He constantly criticized Obama — who bombed seven predominantly Muslim countries — for being "weak" in battling ISIS and al Qaeda. Trump regularly boasted that he wouldthat he regarded as unduly hobbling them. He vowed toand even toof suspected terrorists — prompting patriotic commentators to naïvely insist that the U.S. military would refuse to follow his orders.when he roared at a campaign rally that he would "bomb the shit out of ISIS" and then let its oil fields be taken by Exxon, whose CEO is now his secretary of state.Trump can be criticized for many things, but lack of clarity about his intended war on terror approach is not one of them. All along, Trump's "solution" to terrorism was as clear as it was simple; as I described it in September 2016:The clarity ofregarding the war on terror wasby anti-Trump pundits due to a combination of confusion about and distortions of foreign policy doctrine.— denouncing, for instance, U.S. regime change wars in Iraq, Libya, and Syria (even though he at some points expressed support for the first two). Many commentatorsleading many of them — to this very day — to ignorantly claim that Trump's escalated war on terror bombing is in conflict with his advocacy of non-interventionism. It is not.To the extent that Trump is guided by any sort of coherent ideological framework,Both Lindbergh and Buchanan were non-interventionists: Lindbergh was one of the earliest and loudest opponents of U.S. involvement in World War II, while Buchanan was scathing throughout all of 2002 about the neocon plan to invade Iraq.Despite being vehement non-interventionists,Quite the contrary: Both believed that when the U.S. was genuinely threatened with attack or attacked, it should use full and unrestrained force against its enemies.not military force in general but rathersuch as changing other countries' governments, protecting foreigners from tyranny or violence, or "humanitarian" wars.What the Lindbergh/Buchanan non-interventionism opposes is not war per se, but a specific type of war: namely, those fought for reasons other than self-defense or direct U.S. interests (as was true of regime change efforts in Iraq, Libya, and Syria). on the ground that it was designed to help only the British and the Jews, whileon the eve of the Iraq invasion,The anti-Semitism and white nationalistic tradition of Lindbergh, the ideological precursor to Buchanan and then Trump, does not oppose war. It opposes military interventions in the affairs of other countries for reasons other than self-defense — i.e.,Each time Trump drops another bomb, various pundits and other assorted Trump opponents smugly posit thatwith his touted non-interventionism.By escalating violence against civilians, Trump is, in fact,to do, and exactly what those who described his foreign policy as non-interventionist predicted he would do: namely,. If one were to reduce this mentality to a motto, it could be:Trump's campaign pledges regarding Syria, and now his actions there, illustrate this point very clearly.As the above video demonstrates, he advocated the opposite: an escalation of military force in Syria and Iraq in the name of fighting ISIS and al Qaeda. Indeed,(just as was true of Obama's attempt to forge a bombing partnership with Putin in Syria).was the CIA's yearslong policy of spending billions (a policy Hillary Clinton and her key advisers wanted to escalate ),that many pundits are either unaware of or are deliberately conflating in order to prove their own vindication about Trump's foreign policy.with the non-interventionism he embraced during the campaign, unless one confuses "non-interventionism" with "opposition to the use of military force."Trump's reckless killing of civilians in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen is many things: barbaric, amoral, and criminal. It is also,for the very groups — ISIS and al Qaeda — that he claims he wants to defeat,(perhaps the only competitor in helping these groups isBut what Trump's actions are not is a departure from what he said he would do, nor are they inconsistent with the predictions of those who described his foreign policy approach as non-interventionist. To the contrary,