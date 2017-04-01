© REUTERS/ Youssef Boudlal



The second in command of the Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, was killed in an airstrike in western Iraq, state-run media reported Saturday, citing intelligence sources.Iraqi Media Network cited the sources.The Iraqi intelligence provided no details concerning the date of the airstrike on western Anbar province, though it noted that two more Daesh group leaders were killed in the airstrike. One of the eliminated terrorists was reportedly of Turkish origin.On Wednesday, Iraq's security forces eliminated an Daesh "health minister" in Mosul during the ongoing operation to liberate the city from extremists.In 2014, the Daesh terrorists launched a full-scale offensive against Iraq, seizing a number of cities and towns including the second biggest Iraqi city of Mosul.The Iraqi operation to recapture Mosul, the key stronghold of the Daesh in the country, began in October 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul's eastern part this January. Fighting continues in the city's west.