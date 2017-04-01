During a press briefing in Moscow, Zakharova responded to the following question:
Question: How far has the investigation into the murder of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov got? There were reports about a Russian girl who was allegedly involved, but they have not been confirmed.
Maria Zakharova: Russian experts from several agencies are involved in the investigation. This is serious interdepartmental work. Contacts with our Turkish partners are maintained primarily via our embassy in Ankara. As you said, new information has come to light, just as in any other investigation. Some pieces of information are confirmed and others are not. I expect to be able to provide you with the latest information very soon.
Reports emerged last month that a Russian national — described as an escort — was arrested in Turkey in connection to Karlov's murder. At the time, Turkish sources confirmed the arrest, but Moscow declined to comment.
Karlov was shot in an Ankara art gallery by a Turkish policeman on December 19, 2016. The Kremlin denounced the murder as "a provocation" designed to derail the peace process in Syria and harm relations between Russia and Turkey.
