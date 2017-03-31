is live in:
Earth Changes
Snow begins to push into southwestern New Hampshire; up to 12 inches possible by midday Saturday
WMUR
Fri, 31 Mar 2017 14:09 UTC
By late in the day, those areas may have a few inches of snow, but no real impact on travel is expected.
By the evening, the snow in southwestern areas will slowly push farther north and east.
Snow is expected to be heaviest overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Snowfall rates could be over one inch per hour at times. The snow itself will be heavy and wet, so some scattered outages are possible through Saturday.
The snow will turn lighter through Saturday afternoon and taper off during the late daylight hours and into Saturday evening. A widespread swath of 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected, but some of the higher terrain north and west of Concord and Manchester and southwestern areas of the state could see over a foot of snow.
About 4 to 8 inches is possible along the Seacoast, with 3 to 6 inches expected in far northwestern New Hampshire near the Vermont and Canadian borders.
There is a chance for some mixed precipitation in southern and southeastern parts of the state.
Oops - excuse me -- I've mixed up my fear-mongering.
Global Cooling! Global Cooling!
There, that's better.
To search means, first, I need Being, Truth; second, I do not know where to find it; and third, an action takes place that is not based on fantasies of certainty - while at the same time a waiting takes place that is rooted not in wishful thinking but in a deep sense of urgency.
It could be an electricity transformer explosion if the electricity network is an underground one in the area. Either that or a gas network...
This problem has come up before. Kids don't always understand what they do, sometimes out of curiosity, and they certainly don't understand that...
Oh man, there are so many people who should take this article to heart. Sometimes, some things just are...
What about a parent that uses money as a means of control? What category does that fall under? I think that would be psychological control of...
