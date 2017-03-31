March is going out like a lion. More than a week into spring, winter storm warnings are posted Friday just about statewide for late in the evening through Saturday afternoon. The snow will arrive gradually for the whole state. The southwestern third of the state has the best chance to see the most organized batch light snow through the mid-afternoon.By late in the day, those areas may have a few inches of snow, but no real impact on travel is expected.By the evening, the snow in southwestern areas will slowly push farther north and east.Snow is expected to be heaviest overnight Friday into Saturday morning.. The snow itself will be heavy and wet, so some scattered outages are possible through Saturday.The snow will turn lighter through Saturday afternoon and taper off during the late daylight hours and into Saturday evening. A widespread swath of 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected, but some of the higher terrain north and west of Concord and Manchester and southwestern areas of the state could see over a foot of snow.About 4 to 8 inches is possible along the Seacoast, with 3 to 6 inches expected in far northwestern New Hampshire near the Vermont and Canadian borders.There is a chance for some mixed precipitation in southern and southeastern parts of the state.