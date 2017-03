References

Vinpocetine is synthesized from the periwinkle plant. Since 1978 it has been used widely in Europe, Russia, and Japan due to its ability to improve blood flow to the brain. It helps protect brain cells from excitotoxic stress while boosting energy levels in the brain. A number of human studies support the use of vinpocetine to boost cognitive performance. It has recently demonstrated the ability to regulate the core inflammatory gene signal, NF-kappaB, while also working to boost the primary neurotransmitter related to memory, acetylcholine.For the first time vinpocetine has been identified as a potent regulator of NF-kappaB1 and TNFa. This effect was demonstrated in a variety of cells, including macrophages, endothelial cells, and muscle cells.Previously it has been demonstrated that vinpocetine can reduce excitotoxic brain stress2 via antioxidant and energy-enhancing attributes3 that rejuvenate acetyl-choline neurotransmitter function. This new understanding of the NF-kappaB-regulating mode of action of vinpocetine now makes it a significant nutrient option in the preservation and enhancement of cognitive function. The researchers concluded,Last year Hungarian researchers tested vinpocetine in 40 patients with chronic cerebrovascular disease4 . They demonstrated that the nutrient improved the condition of the blood so that blood could flow to the brain easier. Animal experiments have shown that administering vinpocetine following an experimentally induced stroke5 ., limiting the chain reaction of excitotoxic injury. A 12 week study in 60 patients admitted to a hospital for a high blood pressure crisis6 showed that vinpocetine improved their circulation and blood flow while boosting levels of the artery-relaxing friendly nitric oxide (eNOS).British researchers tested vinpocetine in 203 patients with mild to moderate cognitive impairment7 (10 mg three times per day for 16 weeks). A statistically significant improvement in general brain function and cognitive performance were demonstrated. In a 12 week study Hungarian researchers demonstrated that patients with mild cognitive impairment8 improved blood flow to their brains and improved cognitive performance. In a small group of healthy young women just two days of vinpocetine supplementation was found to haveYoung or old, getting blood to your brain as efficiently as possible is always a good idea. Stress, toxins, infections, and other issues all work to reduce blood flow an increase excitotoxic situations in the brain. Vinpocetine is a nutrient that helps restore balance while boosting brain energy and function.