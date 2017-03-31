The process of excessive inflammation during aging is the hallmark of cognitive decline as well as virtually all poor health conditions associated with aging. For the first time vinpocetine has been identified as a potent regulator of NF-kappaB1 and TNFa. This effect was demonstrated in a variety of cells, including macrophages, endothelial cells, and muscle cells.
Previously it has been demonstrated that vinpocetine can reduce excitotoxic brain stress2 via antioxidant and energy-enhancing attributes3 that rejuvenate acetyl-choline neurotransmitter function. This new understanding of the NF-kappaB-regulating mode of action of vinpocetine now makes it a significant nutrient option in the preservation and enhancement of cognitive function. The researchers concluded, "These studies thus identify vinpocetine as a unique anti-inflammatory agent that may be repositioned for the treatment of many inflammatory diseases."
Last year Hungarian researchers tested vinpocetine in 40 patients with chronic cerebrovascular disease4. They demonstrated that the nutrient improved the condition of the blood so that blood could flow to the brain easier. Animal experiments have shown that administering vinpocetine following an experimentally induced stroke5 reduced the amount of brain damage by 42%., limiting the chain reaction of excitotoxic injury. A 12 week study in 60 patients admitted to a hospital for a high blood pressure crisis6 showed that vinpocetine improved their circulation and blood flow while boosting levels of the artery-relaxing friendly nitric oxide (eNOS).
British researchers tested vinpocetine in 203 patients with mild to moderate cognitive impairment7 (10 mg three times per day for 16 weeks). A statistically significant improvement in general brain function and cognitive performance were demonstrated. In a 12 week study Hungarian researchers demonstrated that patients with mild cognitive impairment8 improved blood flow to their brains and improved cognitive performance. In a small group of healthy young women just two days of vinpocetine supplementation was found to have a significant impact on memory9.
Young or old, getting blood to your brain as efficiently as possible is always a good idea. Stress, toxins, infections, and other issues all work to reduce blood flow an increase excitotoxic situations in the brain. Vinpocetine is a nutrient that helps restore balance while boosting brain energy and function.
