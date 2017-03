© EUTERS/ Revolutionary Forces of Syria Media Office



the Turkish National Security Council has announced. The NSC meeting on Wednesday was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan."It was noted that the Operation 'Euphrates Shield' which was started with the(Arabic acronym for Islamic State)the NSC said in a statement The conclusion of the Euphrates Shield operation was also confirmed by Turkey's Prime Minister, Binali Yildirim. The PM told the NTV broadcaster the operation had been successful and that further Turkish military actions would be conducted under a different name.Turkey launched the Euphrates Shield operation on August 24, 2016, with the aim of(IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) and— both classed as terrorist organizations by Ankara. In the course of the operation Turkey has been supporting the Free Syrian Army (FSA) on the ground.The Syrian government has criticized the presence of Turkish troops as an "act of aggression" and asked the UN Security Council toThe official announcement of the conclusion of the Euphrates Shield operation came a day before the US Secretary of State visits Turkey.is expected to meet with Erdogan and other Turkish officials in Ankara on Thursday, where he is expected toRelations between Washington and Ankara have been strained recently over US support for the Syrian Kurds whom Donald Trump called the most effective forces against Islamic State.Last week, Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus reiterated that his country's'in the battle for RaqqaThe timing of the announcement sends "a very important message to the US," Cengiz Tomar, professor of political history and international relations at Marmara University, told RT. "Turkey for a long time has beenrelated to the Raqqa offensive," he said, adding that by this move,ahead of Tillerson's visit.According to Tomar,now because it hasn't yet completed all its objectives regarding the Kurds, but it can't act in the country on its own due to the presence of the Russian and US militaries there.