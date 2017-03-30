© Khalid al Mousily / Reuters



The humanitarian plight of war-torn Mosul has "escalated to the limit," with the Iraqi president comparing it to a "full-on catastrophe," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said."It's time to toll the alarm bells," the official added.Zakharova said.The city "is running out of essential food and medical supplies," with "experts warning about a threat of mass famine if the assault on the city lasts longer."So far, it seems like such a turn of events is highly likely, Zakharova said, adding that the Iraqi forces' advance has seen little success and become bogged down in intense city battles."With such population density, what kind of pinpoint strikes are our Western partners talking about?" Zakharova asked.According to the latest UN data, 307 people died in western Mosul on March 17-22, and "these are only the deaths that have been confirmed," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson added.The Russian official's concerns have been echoed by Katharina Ritz, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Iraq."The concern for us is that the highest standard should be maintained when it comes to protecting the civilian population in any conflict, in any area. To have military warfare in densely populated areas in western Mosul, precautions and care need to be the priority," she told RT.