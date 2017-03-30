© Jason Redmond / Reuters

sanctuary cities

stand up and ask the courts to put an end to the anxiety in our communities and the chaos in our system

Federal Government may neither issue directives requiring the States to address particular problems, nor command the States' officers, or those of their political subdivisions, to administer or enforce a federal regulatory program.

On its face and as applied, the Executive Order does just that,

may not coerce local governments by denying them federal dollars if they are not to remain to the program in question. Yet that is exactly what the president's order does.

sanctuary city

sanctuary city

may not prohibit, or in any way restrict, any government entity or official from sending to, or receiving from, the Immigration and Naturalization Service information regarding the citizenship or immigration status, lawful or unlawful, of any individual.

sanctuary city.

welcoming city

When we welcome immigrants into our community, dedicate resources to helping immigrants on a pathway to citizenship, and warmly integrate immigrant school children into our schools and classrooms, we do this because, as a welcoming city, it fosters safety,

It's when you marginalize people, and drive them away from city services, and make them fearful of the police, and push them underground that these communities become unsafe,