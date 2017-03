the Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market indexThe Dow gained 150.52 points on Tuesday, or 0.7 percent to reach 20,701.50 points after eight consecutive days of declines. The last time the Dow fell nine days in a row was in 1978.in five months the day the GOP pulled its bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. Many on Wall Street saw theas an indication thatMichael Block, chief market strategist at Rhino Trading, said the recent selloff wasto theand get business and stock friendly policies enacted," according to CNN Stocks initially soared after Trump was elected, as he promised "massive" tax cuts and reforms. And, despite the losses, thewith the recent eight-day loss only lowering it by about 1.6 percent.On Tuesday, US stocks bounced back after the Conference Board announced the"[Consumers'] renewed optimism suggests the possibility of some upside to the prospects for economic growth in the coming months," Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board said in the announcement. According to the Conference Board data, Americans are more optimistic about the labor market, and the majority of consumers say that business conditions are good and that jobs are plentiful.The gains in the market follow more than a week of declines after investors got spooked when Trump failed to garner enough votes to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in a Republican-controlled House.after Trump signed an executive order to promote energy independence and economic growth by revoking much of the Climate Change policies under former President Barack Obama.The markets responded with the S&P 500 energy sector adding 1.3 percent, and major indices boosted by shares of energy companies.