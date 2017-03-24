Clearly learning absolutely zero lessons from their recent election pummeling, the Democratic Party is simply doubling down on its hopelessly failed strategy. Namely, a focus on more cash, even more donor influence and an absence of any new or interesting ideas that could actually get frustrated and struggling American voters excited. The post referenced below reads like something out of The Onion and would be downright hilarious if it wasn't so pathetic and deranged.
From the article, Democratic Donors Gather in D.C. to Plot the Resistance:
The Democratic Party's top officials will meet with some of their wealthiest donors in Washington, D.C., this week to plot the Trump resistance, according to documents obtained by The Daily Beast.
The chairs of the Democratic National Committee and the party's House and Senate campaign arms will huddle with activists, operatives, and deep-pocketed Democratic financiers at a biannual conference hosted by the Democracy Alliance, a leading left-wing donor collaborative at Washington's ritzy Mandarin Oriental hotel.A lot of good that $75 mill did. Encouraging to see the solution is just throw more donor money at the problem.
They will discuss strategy for immediate opposition to President Donald Trump's policies, begin laying the groundwork for Democratic campaigns in next year's midterm elections, strategize future efforts for congressional redistricting, and promote an agenda focused on the state level, where Democrats still retain some power and hope to build a model for national progressive victories. And perhaps most importantly, map out how to fully fund their opposition to all things Trump.
The Alliance brings together high-dollar liberal donors—individuals, labor unions, and charitable foundations—that pledge to give at least $200,000 annually to a suite of left-wing organizations. Through its "partners," as the donors are known internally, the Alliance in 2015 raised $75 million for its supported organizations, an annual record for the group.
Those include the Center for American Progress, a liberal policy shop that has turned its 501(c)(4) arm into an anti-Trump "war room," and Media Matters for America, a media-focused rapid response group that has recently retooled its efforts toward "fake news" and pro-Trump disinformation.Dumb and Dumber.
And on Friday, the Alliance will host what it describes as "the first in a regular series of off-the-record dialogues between progressive political donors and Democratic Party officials about the future."A regular series of off-the-record meetings between donors and Democratic officials. You can't make this stuff up.
Donors in attendance will include Michael Vachon, a top aide to billionaire hedge fund manager George Soros; health care technology mogul Paul Egerman; Dallas philanthropist Naomi Aberly; Susan Sandler, the daughter of subprime mortgage pioneer Herb Sandler; and Ian Simmons, the husband of Hyatt hotel fortune heiress Liesel Pritzker Simmons.Long on money, short on ideas. That's the Demcoratic Party for you.
The Alliance's donors have recently had to step up their financial commitments as the group retools its mission from policymaking by way of an allied White House to opposition to Republican dominance at all levels of government.
In addition to their annual contribution thresholds, Alliance partners must chip in to support the donor collaborative's operations. Partner dues increased by between $5,000 and $10,000 this year to support the Alliance's revamped mission, BuzzFeed News reported in January.
That dovetails with recent Alliance strategy, which has focused on reversing dramatic Democratic losses at the state level ahead of the 2020 census and redistricting process. The Alliance considers a Democrat-friendly round of redistricting essential to future progressive policy gains.A focus on redistricting. Again, no ideas.
Another event, featuring Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, will examine the "opportunity, spurred by the enormous energy of ordinary people taking grassroots action, to oppose the Trump agenda and how to channel this energy for a change in the nation's political direction, starting with building back power and winning critical state elections in 2017 and 2018."This article is just so telling about the priorities of the donor-controlled Democratic Party. They remain focused on money, redistricting and "channeling energy" (i.e. manipulating voters), as opposed to ideas. The party has nothing to offer Americans other than Trump opposition and Russia conspiracy theories.
The first of those break-out sessions will plot "strategy and plans to protect the safety net for low-income families and individuals." Among its attendees will be the director of US Programs for Soros's Open Society Foundations.Perhaps getting the opinions of actual poor people might be useful, as opposed to listening to the operatives of billionaires.
That discussion will be held at Washington's elite Cosmos Club, whose members—which have included three U.S. presidents, two vice presidents, and 12 Supreme Court justices—pay annual dues of about $2,000.How grassroots of them.
Meanwhile, did you watch the clip of Nancy Pelosi being asked by Anderson Cooper who the leader of the party is?
Obama and Hillary Clinton.
This party is an absolute joke, and the quicker we admit this and create something else, the better. It hasn't changed, and it's not going to.
