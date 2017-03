Terrorist Organizations are Empire's Modern Mercenaries

in reality, this narrative is cover for what is obvious state sponsored proxy terrorism and militancy.

Keeping the Myth and the Islamic State Alive

The liberation of Mosul and Raqqa are important initial steps in diminishing the threat from the Islamic State. Without an actual state, the Islamic State will likely lose a substantial amount of its appeal. Without a secure territorial base to operate from, it may have a harder time organizing external attacks. Yet the Islamic State, like al Qaeda before it, will continue to metastasize and seek to spread its influence once it loses its home base.

If the Islamic State is to be defeated and stay defeated, military measures will need to be combined with economic, technical, and political assistance designed to improve state and local capacity. Popular grievances that have given rise to extremist movements need to be better addressed. These are not steps the United States should take alone, but Washington should lead in assembling and guiding donor coalitions working with each of the affected countries.

against foreign-funded and armed militant groups across Syrian territory havethe fighting capacity of groups including the so-calledand a myriad of other fronts coordinated and arrayed from abroad against Damascus.With the Russian intervention in late 2015, considerable air power was applied to these militant fronts' logistical lines extending beyond Syria's borders. As the supplies were cut, Syrian forces and their allies were able toone stronghold after another.Now, many of these groups face defeat within Syria, prompting their foreign sponsors intoas the US and Turkey are attempting to do amid their respective, illegal incursions into Syrian territory,Just before and since the fall of the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century,across its territory to divide and conquer the entire region - contributing toward Washington and London's greater global hegemonic ambitions.The terrorist organization known ascreated in part from the shattered remains of the Syrian Muslim Brotherhood defeated by Hafez Al Assad in the 1980's, would be deployed next to Afghanistan after their foreign-backed bid to overthrow the Syrian government failed.Since then,in the Balkans, across the Middle East and North Africa, and even as far as Asia. The group operates as bothand asable to wage war against governments Western military forces are unable to confront directly as was the case in Libya and currently in Syria.and its various subsidiaries and affiliates - including the- also serve in ansuch as in Yemen where they hold territory taken by mechanized forces from Persian Gulf invaders.While Western narratives attempt to portray these militant fronts as independent terrorist organizations operating beyond both international law and the reach of superior Western military and intelligence capabilities, has all but admitted its role in the creation of these organizations as well as their ongoing role in their perpetuation. The use of US allies including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to launder money, weapons, training, and other forms of political and material support through has also been extensively documented.RAND Corporation representatives recently penned an editorial in Fortune titled, Why A Dying Islamic State Could Be An Even Bigger Threat To America , in which they attempt to explain how, despite the Islamic State losing its territorial holdings in Syria and Iraq,In reality, the Islamic State, Al Qaeda, and other fronts will continue to persist for one sole reason - the immensethey receive from the United States, NATO, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).The Fortune editorial claims:The RAND authors also claim:However, it is difficult to believe that self-proclaimed professionalof the Islamic State's fighting capacity - its extensive state sponsorship. No mention is made of this in the editorial, nor is any mention of this made by US, NATO, or GCC politicians, military planners, analysts, or other policymakers. It is an open secret guarded carefully with repetitive editorials and news pieces like the aforementioned RAND piece in Fortune.With US-NATO-GCC plans frustrated in Syria by a formidable military coalition, the special interests driving this axis will inevitably seek to deploy their proxy forces where such coalitions cannot reach Current efforts tosocioeconomic and political stabilitywould be served well by the inclusion of veteran terrorists and militants escaping from Syrian-Russian-Iranian forces in the Middle East.Defiant nations in Southeast Asia in particular, may find local political brush fires turned into infernos with the inclusion of the Islamic State's shifting ranks. In Myanmar, US-Saudi backed militants are already attempting to expand violence surrounding the Rohingya crisis likely in an attemptin the country aimed at further driving a wedge between Myanmar and neighboring China.In Thailand, inflaming its lengthy southern insurgency by transforming it from a political struggle into the same sort ofthat has consumed Libya and SyriaA similar strategy is likelyof the Islamic State and other terrorist organizations as proxy forces serving multinational special interests, is the most important, and perhaps only way of protecting against the use of such groups to geopolitically coerce, divide, and destroy nations.both on the battlefield and in information space is also essential in confronting and overcoming such tactics. Attempting to capitulate to Western narratives in fear of alienating public opinion does not eliminate the treat of militant fronts entering into and destroying a nation - in fact - it only further emboldens such efforts.In the coming months, as pressure grows on Western proxies operating in Syria and Iraq, editorials like that featured in Fortune will multiply.Tony Cartalucci, Bangkok-based geopolitical researcher and writer, especially for the online magazine New Eastern Outlook.