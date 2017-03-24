© VICE News

HOTSPOT IN FRESNO

No level of lead exposure is safe,

BAY AREA PLANS ACTION

Dozens of California communities have experienced recentblood testing data obtained by Reuters shows.The data shows howwith high rates of childhood exposure found in. And the figures show that, despite national strides in eliminating lead-based products, hazards remain in areas far from the Rust Belt or East Coast regions filled with old housing and legacy industry.That compares toduring its recent water contamination crisis. In all, Reuters found"It's a widespread problem and we have to get a better idea of where the sources of exposure are," said California Assembly member Bill Quirk, who chairs the state legislature's Committee on Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials.Last week, prompted in part by a December Reuters investigation pinpointingQuirk introducedNow, just a fraction of the state's children are tested.The newest zip code-level testing data was released by the California Department of Public Health in response to a longstanding Reuters records request and adds to a limited set of numbers previously disclosed by the state. The numbers offer a partial state snapshot, covering tests conducted during 2012 - the most recent year for which information was provided - and in about one-fourth of the state's more than 2,000 zip code areas.Unlike other states that provided Reuters with results for all zip codes or census tracts,So, the available data - encompassing about 400,000 children tested in 546 zip codes - likely omits many neighbourhoods where lead exposure remains a problem but fewer children were screened.California's Public Health Department said comparisons between the state's blood lead testing results and those from other states aren't warranted. It saidthe state said. Testing that targets at-risk children is common across much of the country, however. And, as Reuters reported last year, many at-risk children in California and other states fall through the cracks of these programs and go untested.Blood tests can't determine the cause of a child's exposure, butIn Fresno's downtown 93701 zip code,of children tested had lead levelsthe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's current threshold for an elevated reading.but children who test that high warrant a public health response, the CDC says.Once common in household paint, gasoline and plumbing,In all,where high lead levels among children tested were at least as common as in Flint. The Reuters article in December documentedThe city of Fresno battles high poverty rates and problems with substandard housing, both risk factors for lead exposure. Some locals are also concerned with, after unsafe levels of lead were detected in at least 120 Fresno homes last year.Fresno County's lead poisoning prevention program conducts outreach across the city, and a program health educator, Leticia Berber, says exposure remains too common. Still, she expressed surprise at the area's high rate. "We haven't looked at it that way compared to Flint," Berber said.Eight zip codes inhad rates equal to or greater than those found in Flint. Other counties containing zip codes with high exposure rates includedThe exposure hotspots remain outliers. Around 2 percent of all California children tested in 2012 had lead levels at or above the federal standard, Reuters found. Yet in the worst-affected zip codes identified statewide, more than 10 percent of children tested had an elevated lead level. In scores of others, less than 1 percent of children tested high. Three zip codes reported no high tests in 2012.In California,the state's formal threshold for a "lead poisoning case." State and local health departments provide services, including educational materials, to some families whose children test at or above 4.5 micrograms per deciliter. Like other states, including Michigan, California rounds its blood lead test results up or down to the nearest whole number. So, a result of 4.5 or higher meets the CDC threshold.In its December report, Reuters tracked California lead exposure rates based on the neighbourhood-level data available at the time. The report showedwhere 7.6 percent of children tested high, prompting media coverage and new initiatives to protect children.Lead exposure is common in other East Bay areas, includingthe new data shows.In January, Oakland city council members introducedwhen lead paint was banned.Emeryville's city council this month proposed an ordinance to- including safe lead paint removal practices - before they renovate older housing. Emeryville Vice Mayor John Bauters said paint exposure isn't the only risk.In the Los Angeles area, the prevalence of high blood lead tests reached 5 percent or above in at least four zip codes during 2012. Since August, a sampling of children tested from the Los Angeles neighbourhoods ofrevealed about 5 percent with high lead results, said Jeff Sanchez, a public health specialist at Impact Assessment, which helps Los Angeles run its lead poisoning prevention program."The more you look," Sanchez said, "the more you find."