© Steve Lewis / Reuters

The deadliest district of Helmand Province in terms of UK military losses has fallen to the Taliban, according to local officials.While the symbolism of the area's capture is strong given the loss of 106 British soldiers, Sangin has been under severe threat from the Taliban since 2015.A local police commander named Mohammad Rasoul reported that Taliban fighters had overrun Sangin district center early Thursday.Taliban commanders have made similar claims, and the supposed victory has come after a year-long offensive to take and hold parts of Helmand.The resurgence of the Taliban, critics argue, is a result of the decision to put large numbers of British, and later American, troops into the province.This point of view which, while expressed by a senior Special Forces commander at the time, was ignored.Having toured the southern province, the then-commander of 22 SAS told the Ministry of Defence in 2005 shortly before 16 Air Assault deployed, that "there isn't an insurgency in Helmand. But we can give you one."Sangin was the scene of some of the heaviest fighting during the war from 2006 until the official end of combat operations in 2014.During combat operations, 456 UK troops died, with many more suffering physical and mental injuries.