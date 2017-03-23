© Global Research

US spying is institutionalized - on anyone, anywhere for any reason or none at all.

Invented national security threats, targeting dissent and whistleblowers, along with challenging press freedom undermine fundamental rights.

"(f)reedom of thought the matrix, the indispensable condition, of nearly every other form of freedom."

Justice William Brennan

"if there is a bedrock principle underlying the First Amendment, it is that government may not prohibit the expression of an idea simply because society finds the idea offensive or disagreeable."



" Thomas Jefferson said "(w)hat country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance." Free speech and other fundamental rights "cannot be limited without being lost."

Thurgood Marshall

"(a)bove all else, the First Amendment means that government has no power to restrict expression (regardless of its) ideas...subject matter (or) content....Our people are guaranteed the right to express any thought, free from government censorship" - along with having all other constitutional protections.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) is located on a "heavily protected military base some 15 miles south of Washington."

"Completed in 2011 at a cost of $1.4 billion, the main building measures four football fields long and covers as much ground as two aircraft carriers," Bamford explained.



"In 2016, the agency purchased 99 acres in St. Louis to construct additional buildings at a cost of $1.75 billion to accommodate the growing workforce, with 3,000 employees already in the city."

In Palko v. Connecticut (1937), the Supreme Court calledIn Texas v. Johnson (1989),, writing for the majority, saidFormer US Supreme Court Justicestressed:On March 20, intelligence expertdiscussed a "multibillion-dollar US spy agency you haven't heard of," saying:Early in his administration,didn't know NGA existed. Bamford calls it "by far the most shadowy" of US spy agencies - subverting constitutional protections to keep America safe for privileged interests at the expense of all others.NGA allegedly confined its spying overseas. According to Bamford, "there's reason to believe"will expand its mandate to spy as freely domestically as abroad - including secretive overhead surveillance by satellites and drones.Concern is growing that technology focused on spying abroad "may soon be (used) on (US) citizens," said Bamford.As of 2015, no federal statutory limitations existed to control aerial spying domestically. In 2016, Baltimore police began using drones to conduct secretive spy-in-the-sky surveillance of area residents.Big Brother-in-the-sky is ominously real, along with its ability to monitor virtually all phone and online communications.Police states dream of being able to monitor and track everyone in all ways, at all times, giving them control over our lives, freedoms and welfare - in ways Orwell never imagined.The shocking reality should terrify everyone. Few Americans realize the dangers they face. Public awareness of what's most important doesn't exist.