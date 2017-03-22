© AFP



The Scottish parliament is expected to support Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on her bid to hold a new independence referendum.The vote is planned on Wednesday following a two-day debate which was being held despite opposition from London.," Sturgeon said on Tuesday.She added that any attempt to block an independence referendum shows British Prime Minister Theresa May fears the verdict of the Scottish people.," she told her supporters in the city of Aberdeen.She suggested a re-run could be as little as 18 months away, and by Spring 2019 at the latest, before Britain leaves the European Union.The UK expects to invoke Article 50 of the EU Treaty, the mechanism for starting the Brexit process.The United Kingdom held a referendum in last June in which Britons voted by a 52-48 percent margin to leave the EU, the first member state ever to do so.This is while in a referendum back in June 2014, 55 percent of Scottish people backed staying in the UK.On Friday, May accused the SNP of "divisive and obsessive nationalism" and defended the "precious, precious union" of England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.However, Sturgeon has warned that leaving Europe's single market will cause tens of thousands of job losses in Scotland.The Scottish government wants another vote amid Britain's bid to leave the European Union.Edinburgh says that Scotland should not be dragged out of the EU while majority of people there voted against Brexit."Scotland should not be dragged out of Europe by a Tory government intent on a disastrous hard Brexit." Sturgeon said.The largest Irish nationalist party, Sinn Fein, has also called for a referendum on splitting from the United Kingdom and uniting with the Republic of Ireland "as soon as possible."