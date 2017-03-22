© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters



The White House has announced US President Donald Trump's travel plans to Europe for a NATO summit in May, a day after it was revealed that his secretary of state will skip the April 5-6 NATO meeting in Brussels.The president "looks forward to meeting with his NATO counterparts to reaffirm our strong commitment to NATO, and to discuss issues critical to the alliance, especially allied responsibility-sharing and NATO's role in the fight against terrorism," Spicer said.He further said that"They will talk about how to strengthen the alliance to cope with challenges to national and international security," the press secretary added."Many nations owe vast sums of money from past years and it is very unfair to the United States," he said last week at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel."These nations must pay what they owe," Trump stated.The NATO agreement requires members to aim for two percent of their GDP with the goal of meeting that by 2024. According to NATO's annual report from last year, Germany spent 1.2 percent of their GDP on defense but has said they plan to spend more in coming years.The announcement comes following reports thatThe disclosed itinerary of Tillerson was likely to send a message to NATO allies that the Trump administration was giving Moscow priority over them.But the latest announcement from the White House about Trump's visit to Brussels in May seems to calm nerves of America's NATO allies.