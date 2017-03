© GCHQ

British Foreign Secretaryin an effort to mend relations between the US and UK in theJohnson will go to Washington later this week to meet with senior Republican leaders and key members of Trump's team, including his chief strategist,and senior adviser,Johnson is also scheduled to meet his American counterpart,, during a summit of countries fighting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL). It's alsothe Times reports. The British foreign secretary will then travel to New York, where he will give a speech before theJohnson's visit comes after aunexpectedly erupted between Washington and London. Last week, White House Press SecretaryGCHQ issued a rare public statement in response,"They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored," the statement said.the Telegraph later reported that the Trump Administration hadThe Telegraph claimed that both Sean Spicer and Trump's National Security Adviser, General Herbert McMaster, had apologized for the remarks. "The apology came direct from them," a source quoted by the Telegraph said.However, Sean Spicer laterSpicer told reporters on Friday.that former President Barack Obama ordered that communications at the Trump Tower be hacked during the presidential campaign. At a joint press conference with Angela Merkel, he tried to joke with the German chancellor about them both being victims of Obama's spying. "As far as wiretapping, I guess, by, you know, this past administration, at least we have something in common perhaps," he said.Trump was referring to WikiLeaks files which revealed that the US' cyber-intelligence service, the NSA, had wiretapped the German chancellor's personal phone while Barack Obama was president.However,that had snooped on his communications, referring reporters back to the"All we did was quote a certain very talented legal mind who was the one responsible for saying that on television. I didn't make an opinion on it. "That was a statement made by a very talented lawyer on Fox and so you shouldn't be talking to me, you should be talking to Fox, okay?" Donald Trump said.Boris Johnson isduring his official visit to the US this week, the BBC reports. This is not the first time the British foreign secretary has found himself in hot water with the UK's closest ally.Johnson previously came under fire for saying that President Obama had decided to remove the bust of Winston Churchill from the Oval Office because of the "part-Kenyan president's ancestral dislike of the British Empire."and lived there until he was five,after blasting an American law that required him to pay almost $50,000 in capital gains tax for selling his London home.