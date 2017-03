© John Sommers II / Reuters



He faces anover healthcare reform.Monday evening, Trump told his, "it is indeed time" to start rebuilding the country, under the leadership of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. He also pointed over at her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) and asked whether "healthcare is going well," referring to negotiations in Congress over a new overhaul of health care system.Rehashing the campaign and his electoral victory, Trump saidmocking his detractors to the delight of the attendees.The president suddenly transitioned tobefore breathlessly moving on to domestic policy and bringing jobs back from overseas after "horrible trade deals.""We are going to drain the swamp of Washington, DC," Trump said. He listed goals, includingThe 45th president also highlighted hispromising coal miners would be put back to work.On healthcare reform, Trumpand vote for the Obamacare replacement, "in order to pass massive tax reform" afterward Trump said.Trump anticipated thethe seventh anniversary of the passing of Obamacare, for when theHouse Speaker Paul Ryan's (R-Wisconsin) proposal to replace Obamacare, more formally known as the Affordable Care Act. Senator Paul and Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, both of Kentucky, are against the current replacement bill.As the line to get inside the Kentucky Exposition Center grew longer Monday, so did the list of issues gripping the Trump administration. From the Senate confirmations of Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, to FBI Director James Comey's testimony to Congress that denied any evidence to back Trump's tweeted accusation that former President Barack Obama had "wiretapped" Trump Tower, the president had plenty to address.The Louisville crowd was raucous, but they represent a minority nationwide, according to a new poll. Gallup's daily tracking ofyet on Saturday. Just 37 percent of about 1,500 Americans approved of the job Trump was doing as president, the lowest approval rating since Trump was sworn into office January 20.