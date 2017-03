"violent action"

"special festival."

UK tabloid the Mirror has used the traditional Russian festival of 'Maslenitsa', celebrated during the last week before Lent, as part of a "shock investigation" into Russian football hooliganism.A video with the title "Russian 'football fans' in bizarre refereed 'fights'", published on the Mirror website on Monday, was part of an article titled " Russia's Ultra yobs infiltrated amid warnings England fans could be KILLED at World Cup ."The video and accompanying photos purport to show Russian football 'Ultras' inat aThe article also featured on the front page of Tuesday's Daily Mirror newspaper.The web article, however, failed to mention that the event was actually part of Maslenitsa celebrations - the traditional Russian pre-Lent festival, which this year was at the end of February, and in which people eat pancakes and participate in activities such as sledding.The fighting shown in the video and photos is the traditional Russian " wall-to-wall " ('') sparring between men dressed in traditional folk clothes, representing a centuries-old tradition.The caption reading "The Ultras in violent action" shows two men in boxing gloves, one of whom is wearing a traditional red Russian shirt called a Kosovorotka - apparently referring to fear spread by Russian football hooligans - under a photo showing elderly ladies selling traditional woolen shawls.The organizers of the festival at the Izmailovsky Kremlin in Moscow, where the footage was taken, told RT thatsaid press secretary Zhanna Chernenko.Responding to warnings in the article that England fans could be killed if they come to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Chernenko joked:The article itself, described by the author asfrequently refers to the clashes between English and Russian fans that took place around the Euro 2016 match in Marseilles, France, last summer.One alleged Russian hooligan is quoted as saying:Russian fans have recently hit back at claims of rampant hooliganism, in particular targeting a documentary made by the BBC titled "Russia's Hooligan Army."At the weekend, fans at the Moscow derby between Lokomotiv and Spartak unfurled a banner reading: "Blah Blah Channel" - mocking the initials of the BBC.Fans see their portrayal in the Western media - and in the UK in particular - as an unfair reflection of what football is really like in Russia.The Mirror later updated the website article to include an explanation that the fight wasadding thatThe time of the update (11:48 GMT) and the difference between the texts can be seen in the image below.