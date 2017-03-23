Society's Child
UK FakeNews tabloid fail: Russian pancake festival morphed into "Ultra" football thug fight (Update)
Tue, 21 Mar 2017 16:27 UTC
A video with the title "Russian 'football fans' in bizarre refereed 'fights'", published on the Mirror website on Monday, was part of an article titled "Russia's Ultra yobs infiltrated amid warnings England fans could be KILLED at World Cup."
The video and accompanying photos purport to show Russian football 'Ultras' in "violent action" at a "special festival."
The article also featured on the front page of Tuesday's Daily Mirror newspaper.
The web article, however, failed to mention that the event was actually part of Maslenitsa celebrations - the traditional Russian pre-Lent festival, which this year was at the end of February, and in which people eat pancakes and participate in activities such as sledding.
wall-to-wall" ('stenka na stenku') sparring between men dressed in traditional folk clothes, representing a centuries-old tradition.
The caption reading "The Ultras in violent action" shows two men in boxing gloves, one of whom is wearing a traditional red Russian shirt called a Kosovorotka.
"We are honestly lost for words regarding the lack of knowledge of Russian traditions," said press secretary Zhanna Chernenko.
"It is politicizing traditional male bonding. This is Maslenitsa. The fights are 100 percent staged. There were no harmful blows and there were no Ultras involved. We have been closely working with this Kulachny Boi [traditional boxing] club for years."
Responding to warnings in the article that England fans could be killed if they come to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Chernenko joked: "We have a trained bear, but it's not trained to attack British fans."
The article itself, described by the author as "a shock investigation," frequently refers to the clashes between English and Russian fans that took place around the Euro 2016 match in Marseilles, France, last summer.
One alleged Russian hooligan is quoted as saying: "You think it was bad in France - wait until Russia. This is our home fixture.
"An England fan almost died in Marseille. It could be worse next summer. If the circumstances are right someone could get killed."
Russian fans have recently hit back at claims of rampant hooliganism, in particular targeting a documentary made by the BBC titled "Russia's Hooligan Army."
At the weekend, fans at the Moscow derby between Lokomotiv and Spartak unfurled a banner reading: "Blah Blah Channel" - mocking the initials of the BBC.
Fans see their portrayal in the Western media - and in the UK in particular - as an unfair reflection of what football is really like in Russia.
The Mirror later updated the website article to include an explanation that the fight was "organised in a Moscow suburb as part of a bank holiday celebration," adding that "families cheered as the fans stormed in against each other."
The time of the update (11:48 GMT) and the difference between the texts can be seen in the image below.
Comment: For perspective: 'Treated us like rock stars!' Man United awed by Russian fans welcoming British with blankets for the visiting supporters
Update March 23 RT: The organizers of the festival event are now looking to sue the Daily Mirror:
"I was very surprised, because it's a pure falsification," one of the organizers of the event, Yuri Sidorov told RT. "The (Mirror) story is in no way connected to the actual event."
We've been holding traditional games on Maslenitsa for five years there (in Izmaylovo park). With the support of the Ethnosport Federation.
"It happens quite often, the display of Russian traditions it taken in the wrong way by people who have no interest in learning more about it. They add their own thoughts to taint it, which was the case here. (Ultra) fans have nothing to do with it. If you watch videos of fans fights and our wall-to-wall fight, you will see how different they are.
"The head of the Ethnosport Federation, Alexey Kylasov, who has read the article, says he will look to sue that outlet, since it is a falsification. What was their goal, I can't really tell."
