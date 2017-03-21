© Ilya Naymushin / Reuters

"On the one hand, the USSR supplied Yugoslavia with defense and energy products. On the other, Yugoslavia sold consumer goods to the USSR. The debt was formed due to the difference in the value of imports and exports,"

The Soviet Union's foreign debt will be paid in full within weeks, once Moscow settles with Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to the Russian Ministry of Finance.According to calculations, Russia owes the Balkan country, once part of the former Yugoslavia $125.2 million, said Deputy Finance Minister Sergey Storchak., and it will be paid back in 45 days, he added.The debt to the former Yugoslavian republics of Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Slovenia, and Macedonia, had been paid off by Russia from 2011 to 2016.In February, the Finance Ministry said the debt would be cleared quickly once an executive order was signed. On Tuesday, the final step in the process was announced officially.When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, the newly formed Russian FederationBy assuming the Soviet-era debt, Russia gained international recognition as the USSR's successor.The USSR's foreign debt was accumulated in various ways, such as obligations to Western countries accrued in the debt market after 1983. The money owed to former Yugoslavia was as a result of trade.managing partner of law firm HEADS Consulting Aleksandr Bazykin told Izvestia daily.In recent years,According to the Finance Ministry,, but it will be very hard for Russia to reclaim the money.