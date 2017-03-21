© PA



The convicted rapist was previously held at top-security Whitemoor prison in Cambridgeshire, one of Britain's toughest jails.Ten years ago Winfield complained of being victimised by staff and inmates because she was at that time a male transsexual. She wrote to prisoners' newspaper Inside Time to say she was given a "hard time because of my sexuality, possibly through lack of understanding and empathy".A Prison Service spokesman said: "We do not comment on individuals."John Pilley, also known as Jane Anne, made legal history in 1999 when he became the first inmate in England and Wales to be granted permission for a sex change operation.Pilley was serving life for attempted murder and kidnapping a woman taxi driver. It was later reported he decided to become a man again and was waiting to have his second operation on the NHS.Campaign group Voice4Victims said Wingate's case "highlights the great imbalance of equality within our justice system".Claire Waxman told the Sun help for victims and sex change operations for prisoners should be funded equally.Source: Press Association