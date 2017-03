© Ints Kalnins / Reuters



Ostmark von Deutschland

Different rules

Talk the talk

Supporters of NATO believe American, British and German soldiers being sent to Russia's borders is "defensive." But the Kremlin's counter moves are aggressive. This delusion could be dangerous.George Bernard Shaw was probably second only to William Shakespeare among English-language dramatists. In 1914, he was one of the most famous people in Europe. The Irishman's play, Pygmalion, had been a massive success in Berlin, London, and Vienna. As a result, newspapers, and magazines were lining up to publish his journalism.Until he started to reject the conventional wisdom which presented the nascent war between Britain and Germany as a noble cause, that is. In an interview with the American journalist, Mary Boyle O'Reilly he held the two sides were equally culpable for the conflict, and suggested how "the soldiers should shoot their officers and go home."All of a sudden, work dried up, and he found himself blacklisted in the mainstream media. Thus, he used The New Statesman , a new journal in which he held a substantial shareholding, to publish his now legendary "Common Sense about the War."His thoughts were mostly prescient. Especially when pointing out how "France and England have to live with Germany after the war, and to cripple Germany by exactions and humiliations would be a serious mistake." Of course,The establishment reaction to his polemic was startling in its venom. Herbert Asquith , the Prime Minister's son, called for Shaw to be shot. Meanwhile, his rival, J. C. Squire wanted him "tarred and feathered." And H.G. Wells and GK Chesterton publicly shunned him.The reason for the preamble is to outline how "group think" can lead to the black-balling of even great minds and the famous. It makes people afraid to stick their head above the parapet, even when they know their conviction to be true.Especially this weekend, as, far from their homeland.The London media greeted the move with suitably aggressive headlines. The Independent went ." The Mirror splashed : "."Yet, despite this jingoism, defensive move . Which Moscow, given it employs consular staff who study the UK press reaction and rhetoric of its political class, increasingly finds hard to believe. So, the mood in the Kremlin has, somewhat justifiably, shifted to sense a provocation.Thus, it was hardly a huge surprise when the German spy chief, Bruno Kahl, announced that. Students of Russian history were especially aware of its people's paranoia about attacks from that direction. Information surely known to Western governments, unless their diplomats are fast asleep in Moscow.But what was astonishing was NATO's response. Der Spiegel reported how Kahl suggested that Russia's alleged move "can't be seen as defensive."So, let's get this straight.Moscow let the Baltics go more than twenty-five years ago, and since then acquiesced to their assimilation into both the European Union and NATO. Indeed, there were no attempts at all to scupper their plans by military means. Furthermore, the Kremlin has given repeated assurances of how it has no interest in invading these states.Nevertheless, Western media - and the think tank racket - have conducted a relentless messaging offensive in recent years, suggesting that Putin covets these territories.which have defensive guarantees from the United States. And for what?Constant media promotion of the "Russia will invade the Baltics" line has forced politicians - most of whom have very little knowledge of the region - to be seen to do something. At the same time, local leaders benefit electorally by using the "Russian threat" to distract from their own ineptitude as the Baltic economies struggle and corruption remains rife.For its part, Moscow has publicly voiced its concern, especially given it "has no information about how and when the build-up will end," according to Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksey Meshkov. "And who said that it will end with this?... for the first time since World War Two we see German soldiers along our borders." That last line is worth repeating a few times because Berlin sending troops to Russia's frontier is like a red rag to a bull.The whole affair is nonsensical. And of no benefit to either side. Indeed, you can be pretty confident that if Shaw were around now, he'd call for the Western soldiers involved to shoot their officers and go home. Additionally, you can be equally sure of how the Herbert Asquith's and J.C. Squire's of today, would insist he be "ostracized." After all, we've already heard that sort of toxic language directed at this very network