© Adam Britton



There are renewed calls for a widespread cull of crocodiles in north Queensland after a spearfisherman was killed and a teenager mauled in waters around Innisfail.Just last Thursday the government released its updated crocodile management strategy, implementing a single framework for the northern region of the state to replace several existing strategies which had been in place.Mt Isa MP Robbie Katter said the strategy did not go far enough, and called for a cull before more people are killed.'There's no question they've got to be culled, nature's got to be brought back in balance,' Mr Katter told AAP.'To say to someone living in north Queensland 'well just be more careful' that's a very callous statement.'The weekend's incidents prompted concern from the mayor of the Cassowary Coast, John Kremastos, who told the ABC the area around the Johnstone River used to be safe to swim in.But despite his concerns with the state government's crocodile management strategy, the mayor said he didn't believe a cull was necessary.'The biggest concern for us is the negative impact it will have on our tourism and lifestyle' Cr Kremastos said.'For example, I believe surf lifesaving membership has decreased dramatically, especially in the nipper groups, because parents don't want their kids in the water.Source: AAP