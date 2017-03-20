© Joshua Roberts/Reuters



FBI Director James Comey has confirmed that the bureau is investigating possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, including alleged links between Moscow and Donald Trump's campaign.Testifying before the House Select Committee on Intelligence, Comey said the probe is part of the FBI's counter-intelligence mission, and "includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts."Comey said he is authorized by the Justice Department to make the disclosure, although the FBI does not typically discuss or confirm the existence of ongoing investigations.The US government previously accused Russia of hacking the Democratic Party's computer networks during the 2016 election, alleging that Moscow was attempting to "interfere" with the results - an allegation which the Kremlin has vehemently denied as untrue and baseless.For his part, Trump has also said he has no knowledge of his associates coordinating with Russia during the election.Trump slammed the investigation in a series of tweets earlier on Monday, calling the story "fake news" and alleging that it was "made up" by Democrats.He went on to say that the "real story" that the FBI and Congress should be looking into is the leaking of classified information.Meanwhile, Comey was also questioned over Trump's claim that former President Barack Obama ordered surveillance of the billionaire's communications in Trump Tower during the campaign.