A spokesperson for East Kentucky Power Cooperative's Spurlock Station on Kentucky 8 in Mason County said there was nothing at the plant which would have caused the noise. Nick Comer of EKP said the boom did not originate at the power plant.The boom was also heard in Brooksville and Minerva andA possible explanation was a "sonic boom," caused by an aircraft flying over and breaking the sound barrier. In fact, some reports from Georgetown indicate low flying aircraft were spotted at the time of the noise.Laura McGowan, a public affairs officer with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, said she contacted the 180th Fighter Wing Ohio Air National Guard,A public affairs officer at Rickenbacker Air Force Base in Columbus, Ohio, where the Ohio Air National Guard is headquartered, also denied responsibility,We will continue to make inquiries and report any new information as it becomes available.