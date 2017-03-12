Earth Changes
Mysterious boom radiates through northern Kentucky county
The Sentinel-News
Wed, 08 Mar 2017 08:55 UTC
Social media was bustling with chatter over the weekend regarding an unanticipated and thunderous boom that occurred Saturday evening. But days later, people are still searching for a solid explanation.
Shelby County Emergency Management Agency Director Paul Whitman said he was asleep at the time but began receiving text messages around 9:15 Saturday night questioning a loud boom that radiated through the eastern portion of the county.
Whitman said there were reports from those in Mount Eden to Bagdad.
The American fascists are most easily recognized by their deliberate perversion of truth and fact. Their newspapers and propaganda carefully cultivate every fissure of disunity, every crack in the common front against fascism.
