Firefighters look at the wreckage from a plane crash as it sits in a parking lot in Saint-Bruno, Quebec.
Two small planes collided over a bustling shopping centre south of Montreal, killing one person and injuring three others, Quebec's public security minister Martin Coiteux said.

Police in the city of Longueuil, Quebec, said each plane only had a pilot on board and that both were injured in Friday's incident.

"One of the planes crashed on the roof of one of the stores and the other one on the asphalt of the parking lot," said Nancy Colagiacomo, a spokeswoman for the police force that serves Montreal's south shore.

A security perimeter has been set up near the shopping centre. Witnesses at the scene described hearing a loud bang.

Nheil Martinez, who works inside the mall, was outside smoking a cigarette when he says he saw the shadow of a plane and heard its motor. "I heard the motor so low to the ground and then a loud boom," he said. "Then we saw pieces of plane fall out of the sky everywhere."

Martinez said he ran to the plane and saw a man inside, whose body appeared to be crushed.

Jonathan Vanasse, who was eating inside one of the centre's restaurant next to the crash site, said he and several others ran outside and saw a plane, which he said was leaking fuel.

He said all that was left of the aircraft was shredded metal.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada announced it was deploying a team of investigators to the site.

The regulatory board said in a statement that both planes were Cessna 152 aircraft operated by Cargair, a pilot-training academy based in nearby Longueuil.

The accident comes aftera chartered plane on its way from Essendon Airport in Melbourne to King Island in Tasmania crashed shortly after takeoff crashing into the adjacent DFO shopping centre last month.

Four US golfers and the pilot were killed in the tragic accident.

