Puppet Masters
US-led coalition conducts 18 strikes in Raqqa as Syrian Democratic Forces entered city's limits
Sputnik
Mon, 20 Mar 2017 15:13 UTC
"Near Ar Raqqah, 18 strikes engaged seven ISIS [Daesh] tactical units; destroyed 10 fighting positions, six barges, three ISIS headquarters, a tactical vehicle, an IED factory, and a weapons factory; and damaged a supply route," the release said on Monday.
One additional coalition strike on Sunday near Abu Kamal destroyed two oil well heads, two tanker trucks and a pump jack.
In Iraq, the coalition conducted six strikes consisting of 65 engagements near Mosul. The strikes destroyed 17 fighting positions, six machine guns, three rocket-propelled grenade systems, a VBIED factory, artillery system and a roadblock.
The Mosul strikes also damaged supply routes, suppressed mortar teams, tactical units and an anti-air artillery team, and engaged four tactical units and four sniper teams.
The most successful tyranny is not the one that uses force to assure uniformity but the one that removes the awareness of other possibilities, that makes it seem inconceivable that other ways are viable, that removes the sense that there is an outside.
