The Tea Party Republican, former Federal prosecutor, and perhaps most notably chair of the Benghazi Committee, has a reputation for getting to the bottom of issues and rendering a fair opinion - even if it's unpopular with his own party. In the Benghazi report, Gowdy highlighted the Obama administration's systematic failures surrounding the tragic events of Sept. 11th, 2012 - though the findings did not conclude that Hillary Clinton was solely responsible - an outcome angering many Republicans:
"If you can read this report and you believe, in the last page of the report, that this is about one person rather than about four people, then there's nothing I can say that's gonna disabuse you of that," Gowdy said. "No amount of facts and no amount of evidence that's going to dissuade you from your previously held conviction."Gowdy has been on the Committee on Ethics, Judiciary, Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security (Chairman), Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations, Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Subcommittee on Health Care, Benefits and Administrative Rules, and the Subcommittee on Government Operations.
Back on the hill yesterday, Gowdy gave an emotional warning to anyone obstructing child sex abuse cases - after having been involved in the prosecution of several throughout his career. Gowdy describes the harrowing images seared into his head after having to review the facts in each case, the logistical difficulties in assembling a successful prosecution, and the emotional trauma suffered by a child who has to testify against their abusers.
In December, Gowdy - along with Bob Goodlatte (R-MA) and Shiela Jackson Lee (D-TX), introduced the "Justice for Child Victims Act of 2016)
In other words - Gowdy is exactly the guy we want going involved in pedophile and human trafficking investigations that the Trump administration has committed to pursuing.
