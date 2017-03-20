© Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

"If you can read this report and you believe, in the last page of the report, that this is about one person rather than about four people, then there's nothing I can say that's gonna disabuse you of that," Gowdy said. "No amount of facts and no amount of evidence that's going to dissuade you from your previously held conviction."

The Tea Party Republican, former Federal prosecutor, and perhaps most notably chair of the Benghazi Committee, has a reputation for getting to the bottom of issues and rendering a fair opinion - even if it's unpopular with his own party. In the Benghazi report, Gowdy highlighted the Obama administration's systematic failures surrounding the tragic events of Sept. 11th, 2012 - though the findings did not conclude that Hillary Clinton was solely responsible - an outcome angering many Republicans:Gowdy has been on the Committee on Ethics, Judiciary, Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security (Chairman), Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations, Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Subcommittee on Health Care, Benefits and Administrative Rules, and the Subcommittee on Government Operations.Back on the hill yesterday, Gowdy gave an emotional warning to anyone obstructing child sex abuse cases - after having been involved in the prosecution of several throughout his career.In December, Gowdy - along with Bob Goodlatte (R-MA) and Shiela Jackson Lee (D-TX), introduced the "Justice for Child Victims Act of 2016)