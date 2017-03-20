One member of the Syrian National Defense Forces (NDF), a paramilitary organisation, fighting alongside the Syrian army, was killed during an Israeli drone raid on Khan Arnaba, a town in the Syria's Quneitra province, located right next to the Golan Heights.

According to the announcement made on the official NDF Facebook site, Mr. Yasser Hussein Seyyed was martyred after an unnamed Israeli drone targeted his car in Khan Arnaba, while taking the road to Damascus. The news was also picked up by the Israeli press.

The incident comes two days after one Israeli jet was shot down by the Syrian army. On the early morning on Friday, March 17th, four Israeli military jets violated the Syrian airspace and targeted Syrian military positions near the Lebanese border. The Syrian defense systems responded by shooting down one Israeli jet and hitting another one, while the remaining two retreated. The Israeli government has since responded and threatened to destroy the Syrian defense systems, should they be activated again.