© Romeo Ranoco / Reuters



"I will not be intimidated and I shall not be stopped just by what? International Criminal Court? Impeachment? If that is part of my destiny, it is my destiny to go," Duterte said, as cited by Reuters. "The drive against corruption, criminality and drugs will resume and it will continue and it will be brutal," he added.A man, who claims to be a member of a "deaths squad," operating on Duterte's command, is expected tohis lawyer stated.The president stressed that he was ready to give up everything to deliver on his campaign pledge to eradicate corruption, drugs, and crime in the country. "I will deliver on my promises, even if it would cost me my life, my honor, and the presidency.he said told reporters ahead of official visit to Myanmar and Thailand.in the Philippines since Duterte started his drug crackdown, withAccording to human rights groups, those killed by the police have not only been- a claim which isOn Sunday, Duterte countered the claim, saying he respects human rights and that he has never instructed the security forces to kill suspects that are not resisting arrest. According to the leader, he wouldthe killing of a criminal person arrested with outstretched arms, begging for his life, or what is popularly known asHowever, he warned criminals that "if you place the guys [the police] lives in jeopardy... my order is to shoot you."Duterte said he would rather see "thousands or millions of criminals go first" before a member of the security forces loses his life in the war against drugs. "Follow the law and we are alright. Drop 'shabu' (street name for crystal methamphetamine) and nobody will die tomorrow," Duterte explained.On Thursday, opposition MP Gary Alejano filed anagainst Duterte over the killings during the drug war and allegations of keeping secret bank accounts. "More than 8,000 have died. This is disturbing. We should not wait for the deaths to reach 20,000, 30,000, 50,000 before we stand up and fight," Alejano said, as cited by ABS-CBN.Duterte suggested that hisas "scalawags in government... are trying to silence guys dealing with them."Earlier in March,to mobilize 21 state agencies for his war on drugs. The super-structure, called the Inter-agency Committee on Anti-illegal Drugs (ICAD), will consist of police, military, coastguard, health, education, social welfare, and other agencies. They are to work together to suppress drugs in the Philippines and "put behind bars" makers, dealers, and traffickers of narcotics - all while "transforming users into productive members of society."