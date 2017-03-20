© xinhua/Pang Xinglei



IN-DEPTH DISCUSSION ON KOREAN PENINSULA NUCLEAR ISSUE

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during his talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Saturday. "We attach great importance to your visit," Wang told Tillerson at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. It is Tillerson's first visit to China since he assumed office last month. He is also the first cabinet-level official in the new administration of the United States to visit China."We have in-depth discussions on arranging a recent meeting between two presidents and starting relevant preparations," Wang said, adding that the two sides agreed to keep close communication to ensure a successful meeting between the two presidents as well as exchanges at other levels in the next stage. "Your visit marks a very important step to push forward that process," Wang told Tillerson.Wang said, calling for implementation of the consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.Wang said China is willing to work with the U.S. side on communication and cooperation,in the new phase along the right track so as to benefit the people of two countries and the world at large. Wang called forin foreign affairs, the economy and trade, the military, law enforcement, people-to-people exchanges and local communication.said Wang, encouraging both countries to expand trade and investment cooperation and properly handle trade fictions.He also called on the two countries toincluding the Korean Peninsular nuclear issue, Afghanistan, Syria and maintain close communication under the multilateral framework such as the United Nations, the G20 and the Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation.Wang alsoemphasizing that China and the United States shoulddiscreetly deal with sensitive issues to protect bilateral ties from unnecessary influences.Reviewing the achievements ofTillerson said it is necessary for both countries to have closer cooperation and coordination in face with changing international situation.and is willing to work with China to implement the consensus reached by their leaders andThe United States would like to haveand more dialogue in diplomatic security, macroeconomic policy coordination, law enforcement, cyberspace and people-to-people exchanges.and both sides would make the best use of this chance to seek common ground, said Jia Xiudong, a researcher with the China Institute of International Studies. He said the"What Tillerson said on bilateral ties this afternoon sent positive signals," said Jia.Tillerson's visit came at a time when the crisis on the Korean Peninsula was aggravated by theso far the most substantial reaction to theand the controversial U.S.in the Republic of Korea (ROK).Wang said that he had "an in-depth discussion" with Tillerson on the Korean Pensinular nuclear issue andin their talks. The situation on the Korean Peninsula isWang said when meeting the press together with Tillerson. It would either escalate and finally lead to conflicts or have a breakthrough to resume negotiations and bring the nuclear issue back onto the track of dialogue, Wang said. "We hope that all concerned parties, including the United States, would be cool-headed and make wise choices," he said.Wang saidand pledge a comprehensive and strict implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, Wang said. "We both hope to find ways to resume talks and will not give up any efforts committed to realizing peace," he added. Wang said China would like to continue the dialogue on the issue with the United States, as this is an important area of cooperation between the two countries.Tillerson told reporters that during the talks with Wang,right now and that things have reached a rather"We have committed ourselves to doing everything we can to prevent any type of conflict from breaking out," Tillerson told reporters. During the meeting, Wang reiterated China's opposition to the deployment of the THAAD in the ROK.the second meeting between the two within one month as Yang visited Washington D.C. late February.Tillerson arrived in Beijing on Saturday from Seoul. This is his first official Asian tour which began on Wednesday and also took him to Japan.