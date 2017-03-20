Puppet Masters
French presidential candidate Macron vows to abolish 'Islamist associations' in France
Sputnik
Sun, 19 Mar 2017 13:29 UTC
French independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would eliminate Islamist associations in France not observing the country's laws in addition to the state of emergency, which has been declared by the French government after November 2015 attacks.
"In addition to the emergency regime, I will abolish Islamist associations that do not comply with the laws of the Republic," Macron told Le Journal du Dimanche.
He also suggested establishing a task force to combat the Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia), which would report directly to the French president.
Recent polls showed that Macron was expected to defeat far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen in the second round of the presidential election.
The first round of the election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is expected to take place on May 7.
Special security measures that has been in force in France since the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris that killed 130 people, were extended by the French government to July 15.
Comment: For more information:
- Emmanuel "Rothschild" Macron in French Presidential Elections: The Globalists' response to Trump, Putin, and Le Pen
- Taking a cue from Hillary: French politician Emmanuel Macron claims he will be targeted by Russia
Reader Comments
Latest News
- GOP revamping "Ryancare" plan to include work requirement for Medicaid program, increased tax credits for older Americans
- Man known to police and intelligence services as 'radicalized Muslim' shot dead after stealing weapon from soldier at Paris Orly Airport (Update)
- Hassan Nasrallah: The Resistance Axis Triumphs, Israel panics
- The stone kingdom of Great Zimbabwe
- Beijing: China, US discuss meetings between presidents, 'cooperation has strengthened,' Korean peninsula
- President Xi meets US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
- FBI chief to testify before House Intelligence committee on Russia and wiretap claims
- Vibrator maker ordered to pay out C$4m for tracking users' sexual activity
- Diseases of civilization: The case against sugar
- Surprise: Audio recording of NATO instructors found on the phones of Kiev saboteurs detained in Lugansk
- Footballer dies in crocodile attack while jogging in Mozambique
- "I was ready to disapprove of him, but pretty much everything he said I agreed with,": Peterson gets warm welcome at Western day after protests at McMaster
- 6 primal suggestions for improving behavior in kids
- Whanganui River in New Zealand: First river in the world to be given legal human status
- 'Responsibility to Protect': NATO's stated purpose and justification for imperialist destruction of Libya
- Understanding the connection between synesthesia and absolute pitch
- Ketosis aids in protecting against traumatic brain injury
- Mass evacuations as wildfire threatens Colorado City
- Israeli policymakers say ISIS is a 'useful tool' in undermining Syria
- Psycho at work - Beheaded turtles found washed up on Greek beach
- Man known to police and intelligence services as 'radicalized Muslim' shot dead after stealing weapon from soldier at Paris Orly Airport (Update)
- Hassan Nasrallah: The Resistance Axis Triumphs, Israel panics
- Beijing: China, US discuss meetings between presidents, 'cooperation has strengthened,' Korean peninsula
- President Xi meets US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
- FBI chief to testify before House Intelligence committee on Russia and wiretap claims
- Surprise: Audio recording of NATO instructors found on the phones of Kiev saboteurs detained in Lugansk
- Whanganui River in New Zealand: First river in the world to be given legal human status
- 'Responsibility to Protect': NATO's stated purpose and justification for imperialist destruction of Libya
- Israeli policymakers say ISIS is a 'useful tool' in undermining Syria
- Head of German intelligence claims no evidence Gulen behind anti-Erdogan coup
- Fmr Guantanamo prisoner: From IRA to Islamic State, why has UK 'terror threat' only gotten worse?
- 'Not yet the final phase': Iran & Syria's struggle against Western imperialism
- French presidential candidate Macron vows to abolish 'Islamist associations' in France
- Washington's shrewd way to hint 'Russian-separatist forces' as responsible for flagrant Ukrainian mortar attack against OSCE monitors in Donbass
- The Deep State secret agenda - To allow crisis and to get rid off the President Trump on June 1st
- Genetic screening in the New World Order
- Only fools would trust warmongering rogue state USA
- German Defense Minister says 'no debt account at NATO' after Trump's 'vast sums' comment
- 'Estrangers': Junker complains at Trump's protectionism, chill in US-EU relations
- Flynn's RT case: HRC took huge fees from foreign governments, what about that?
- GOP revamping "Ryancare" plan to include work requirement for Medicaid program, increased tax credits for older Americans
- Vibrator maker ordered to pay out C$4m for tracking users' sexual activity
- Footballer dies in crocodile attack while jogging in Mozambique
- "I was ready to disapprove of him, but pretty much everything he said I agreed with,": Peterson gets warm welcome at Western day after protests at McMaster
- Psycho at work - Beheaded turtles found washed up on Greek beach
- Disgusting! Police slam handcuffed man's face to ground & watch him bleed (VIDEO)
- How pornography and the sexualization of children are distorting our kids' perceptions
- Another holistic doctor shot in his clinic, dies hours later
- Our kids are enrolled at Mollycoddle University
- Mosul family fleeing sniper fire loses 10yo child to IED
- Trump Derangement Syndrome on display as CNN's Fareed Zakaria uses profanity on air
- Middle school teacher in Georgia arrested in $6 million drug bust
- Free money leads to disastrous decisions
- Bahrain police tear gas protestors marching in honor of activist who died in police custody
- Data from smart devices making a path to the US legal system
- Radio host for BBC allowed 'paedophile prisoner' to defend sex abuse on air
- 'Physically imposing and aesthetically pleasing': US border protection agency seeks design bids for Mexico border wall
- Philadelphia Cinco de Mayo celebration cancelled over fears of immigration arrests
- 'Ghost calls' haunt Dallas police with influx of 911 calls, killing 2, including infant
- Air Force Col. William Jones sentenced for child porn
- The stone kingdom of Great Zimbabwe
- Comet Halley - Close encounters of the cometary kind
- 'A government all of its own': Truman was right about the CIA
- National Museum of Scotland discovers ancient mummy shroud in archives
- Best of the Web: 'The State Cannot Convict Itself': Operation 'Gladio' & the Crimes of U.S. Empire
- 1.6 Billion year old fossils unearthed in India may represent the earliest-known plants
- Earth's past volcanic eruptions revealed
- Six ancient cities built one on top of the other for over 2,000 years unearthed in Kaifeng, China
- 400,000 yr-old half-skull found in Portuguese cave points to mystery people
- Prehistoric Native American culture may have been wiped out by an asteroid
- Albert Einstein's thoughts on the meaning of life
- 420 million-year-old 'armored' fish fossil found in SW China
- 5066 yo tree is considered the oldest known living organism on Earth
- Margaret Atwood: What 'The Handmaid's Tale' means in today's world
- Unique, uncensored color footage of Stalin's funeral shot by US diplomat unearthed
- Ancient Egyptian statue believed to depict Pharaoh Ramses II discovered in Cairo wasteland
- Massive eight-meter Colossus statue depicting Ramses II found in Egypt
- Ancient dental plaque DNA shows Neandertals used 'aspirin' and 'penicillium'
- A Secret World War: How the Haitian Revolution Crushed Slavery Worldwide
- Aboriginal hair DNA shows 50,000 years connection to country
- Understanding the connection between synesthesia and absolute pitch
- Mini-nukes, insect-bot weapons and the future of warfare
- Rewriting life: New techniques being used to produce our food or shape the environment raise serious regulatory questions
- Battle lasers! US, Russia, and China develop brighter beams for blasting enemies
- Excavation of 14,000-yo mammoth reveals new information on ancient humans
- Thunderbolts Space News: Another "Impossible" Neutron Star
- Birth may not be a major microbe delivery event for babies
- NASA unveils incredible high-def image of layered Martian crater
- NASA scientists reveal how 'spiders' grow on Mars
- Another giant asteroid is about to brush by Earth on St. Patrick's day
- Quantum Theory: Can it explain why jokes are funny?
- Neuroscience may be on the wrong track in understanding the brain, a radical rethink is needed
- Planetary scientists are discovering volcanoes everywhere they look
- Supernova spotted in constellation Lupus
- Super humans that are sexier, stronger and smarter will arrive by 2029 as brains begin to fuse with machines
- Tiny satellite with miniature laboratory helps scientists carry out remote experiments in space
- Mind-controlled cats?! Incredible spy technologies that are real
- Clean meat? Memphis Meats serves up chicken produced from cells in lab
- Spiders eat astronomical numbers of insects keeping countless pests and disease-carriers at bay
- Conducting the Milgram experiment in Poland, psychologists show people still obey
- Mass evacuations as wildfire threatens Colorado City
- Commentary: Pit bull terriers pose a real danger
- Family mourns death of boy struck by lightning bolt in Kenya
- Lake Tahoe expected to fill up with biggest physical rise in recorded history
- Chicago, Illinois an example of emerging Mini Ice Age climates
- Dead whale found in Cape Hatteras, North Carolina
- US farm credit implodes & South Korea food prices soar
- Humpback whale washes up dead in Baja California, Mexico
- Lightning not commonly seen in India during March kills 6
- Deadly floods hit Burundi after a month's worth of rain in just a couple of hours
- Pack of coyotes attack German Shepherd (Alsatian) in Weddington, North Carolina
- Man killed by panther in Rajasthan, India
- Heaviest snow in 30 years engulfs parts of Xinjiang, China
- Heavy California rains result in desert "superbloom" at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park
- Record cold in Bermuda, blizzards in China & increased ice growth across Greenland
- Death toll in Peru climbs to 67 from El Nino rains, floods
- Man killed by a pack of 4 dogs in South Africa
- Shallow 5.4 earthquake shakes Bali, Indonesia
- Thousands affected by floods and landslides across Peru
- Russian sinkhole swallows man waiting at trolleybus stop (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Greater Vancouver
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky near Orange, Australia
- Exploding meteor fireball causes panic in Pakistan´s mountainous north
- Meteor fireball recorded over Southern Germany
- Bright green, fragmenting meteor fireball reported over northern UK
- Loud boom and reports of fireball sighting over Texas
- Meteor fireball sighted over South Island, New Zealand
- Three meteor fireballs reported over Cheltenham, UK in two days
- Bright meteor fireball seen over northern U.S and Canada
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Valentine's Day meteor fireball spotted over Eastern US
- Mystery object (possibly a meteorite) lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Diseases of civilization: The case against sugar
- 6 primal suggestions for improving behavior in kids
- Ketosis aids in protecting against traumatic brain injury
- True hunger vs. emotional appetite
- The Diet War: Medical doctors punished & silenced for giving "unapproved" high fat dietary advice
- Our government knows new vaccines still cause Autism
- Six reasons why iodine supplementation is essential
- How the gut-brain connection affects your life
- The vagus nerve and how it impacts health, mood and performance
- Private emails reveal Monsanto tactics to whitewash cancer connection to glyphosate
- The world of chemical exposure - Polytoxicity
- Precision addiction medicine - A Brave New World in medical techniques?
- Proof modern life really does kill as remote Amazon tribe have healthiest arteries ever studied
- Scarlet fever is back and every parent needs to watch out for these warning signs
- 5G networks will use the same frequencies as pain-inflicting crowd control weapons
- Cancer radiation treatments are the equivalent of standing in front of a nuclear firing squad
- The criminality of the global pesticide industry
- The ignored pollutant: Noise
- How gentle touch can shape babies' brain development
- Fillers lurking in some supplements may compromise your health
- Scientific studies show how soil bacteria relieves depression
- In the hunt for animal consciousness, we find ourselves
- Storyhealing: Complementary treatments for being human
- Scout vs soldier mindset, or why you think you're right even when you're wrong
- It's called programming for a reason: TV commercials and the dumbing down of the population
- Metacognitive therapy successful in helping depressed patients separate thoughts and reality
- The science behind stupidity: Why smart people make dumb decisions
- Why losing a dog can be just as hard as losing a relative or friend
- People rate themselves as nicer than they actually are
- Study finds teenagers' brains wired for risky behavior
- When dogs are around people are closer, more trusting and cooperative
- Feeling authentic in a relationship comes from being able to be your best self, not your actual self
- Facebook blues: Spending too much time on social media increases sense of isolation
- We can understand people better by putting ourselves in their shoes
- The dark side of positivity and the emotional burden of 'happiness'
- Interview with great U Texas Austin psych prof JW Pennebaker
- Pt 1: Freedom of Speech/Political Correctness: Dr. Norman Doidge
- The coddling of the American mind
- How to die well
- Rhythmic breathing and correct inhalation is key to controlling fear and emotional responses
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- US Exorcists: Demonic Activity on the Rise
- El Chupacabra? Mysterious 'beast' thought to be roaming Scottish Highlands stripping all the flesh off sheep and eating them
- Retired Air Force Colonel spills the beans on UFO contact with Apollo 13 mission
- Alien megaship or lens reflection? Live NASA footage spurs UFO claims
- Cube UFO appears over Texas town near secret Army research base
- Earthquake in Phoenix, Arizona? Residents report shaking, loud booms March 2nd
- Sightings are at an all-time high, according to UFO researcher
- Bright flashing lights appear over Gourock, Scotland
- Shocking moment 'possessed' girl screams and writhes while pastor performs harrowing exorcism to expel her 'demons'
- UFO statistician: Sightings at an all-time high
- David Paulides - 'Ridiculous' number of missing kids in Oregon
- UFO almost collides with air force jet above crowd of people at aerobatics show in Chile
- Six UFOs 'creep past' International Space Station before NASA 'cuts live feed'
- CIA, remote viewing and the Stargate Project
- A monster roamed around Nashville, Tennessee's streets in the 1880s
- The 317,000,000-State Solution: Everyone in the Middle East to be given their own country
- Cuts in military spending heralds Russia's plans for European invasion!
- Jordan Peterson - Pick up your suffering and bear it
- The perils of working from home: Kids utterly destroy serious BBC interview
- Organization with long history of spying on people may be spying on people: WikiLeaks Vault 7
- Backyard tire swing offers light entertainment to moose in Colorado
- Meet the 94-yo grandmother who has practiced martial arts for 9 decades and can probably still kick your butt
- Washington Post not only establishes link between Trump and Russia, but also Subway spokesman, cat playing piano, and the lizard queen
- Man lives with the burden of being the only person on Earth who actually knows how the world works
- Millennials attend etiquette classes to brush up on social skills
- American claims to be rightful heir to British throne, has plans to overthrow Prince Charles
- Huge mirror brought onto Oscars stage receives 6-minute standing ovation
- Landmine-sniffing hero rat now subject of new documentary
- An official list of all the things that can be blamed on Russia!
- One spell to bind him: Self-styled 'witches' unite worldwide to take on Trump in bizarre ritual
- Suffering from Irritable Trump Syndrome (ITS)?
- NASA receives first audio message from newly discovered planets
- Tissues, anyone? Philip K. Dick's eulogy for the demise of NATO
- Plans announced to 'refreeze' the Arctic!
- Anonymous sources confirm: Trump used top-secret KGB telephone technology to speak with Russians during campaign
Quote of the Day
The most successful tyranny is not the one that uses force to assure uniformity but the one that removes the awareness of other possibilities, that makes it seem inconceivable that other ways are viable, that removes the sense that there is an outside.
Recent Comments
I have noticed if they have shows that are particularly offensive, they preview them relentlessly. I think they take the 'meat' or the 'message'...
ISIS is the c.i.a.'s and deep state's private terrorist army being controlled by the israeli infested traitors in congress. it is illegal. and all...
I like the statement "could overwhelm regulatory agencies". Total BS since the US Death Administration and the Fraud and Death Administration are...
A vibrator that phones home . . . maybe it should have been called the, "iBrator".
French presidential candidate Macron vows to abolish 'Islamist associations' in FranceEmmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would eliminate Islamist associations in France not observing the country's laws in addition to the state of emergency. French independent presidential candidate...