© AFP/Delil Souleman



concerns growing inside the Pentagon that "the United States could end up in another open-ended ground war,"

according to officials familiar with the matter. It also seems thatUS President Donald Trump's much anticipated plan to defeat Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) resembles nothing so much as his predecessor's strategy, NBC News reported citing two senior officials with knowledge of the matter. "The current plan to defeat the Islamic State [Daesh] is just like that old saying:We have not come up with new ways of approaching this. I would sayretired Admiral James Stavridis told the media outlet.The media outlet specified that the new plan envisagesHowever, the question on everyone's lips since Trump's inauguration has beenAlthough Trump had repeatedly dropped hints during his election campaign that he would consider joining forces with Moscow in Syria, the information came earlier this week that the US President isFurthermore, it was also reported that Washington isin the region.Citing US defense officials familiar with the matter, the Washington Post wrote Wednesday that theinto northern Syria in the coming weeks." If approved by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and President Trump, the deploymentthe number of US troops on the ground in Syria, the media outlet noted.According to earlier reports, there are about 500 US Special Ops in Syria as well as 250 Rangers and 200 Marines. In addition, there are more than 5,000 American military personnel including advisers, trainers and attack helicopter crews currently deployed in Iraq.Politico's defense editor Bryan Bender reported Friday aboutif it continues to beef up its presence on the ground in the Middle East.Bender wrote, adding that the recent developments clearly contradict Trump's election promise "to steer clear of foreign entanglements." "Some call this accelerating the campaign; some call it mission creep," a US military officer told the journalist, speaking on conditions of anonymity.In an interview with the Vzglyad online newspaper, Russian military analyst Alexander Perendzhiev, an associate professor in the Faculty of Political Sciences and Sociology at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, noted thatHowever, instead of building bridges with Moscow, Mattis turned to his Saudi counterparts. On Thursday Mattis met with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman to discuss Middle Eastern security matters.It has since become clear that Trump will pursue a strategy strikingly similar to that of his predecessor, Perendzhiev said, adding that theis largely impacted byPerendzhiev noted.According to the expert, it would be naïve to think that America's Syrian policy will change dramatically under Trump.