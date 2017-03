© Faith Saribus/Reuters



given the degree of political bickering between Ankara and certain European capitals, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in a blunt statement."Turkey is now further away from EU membership than ever before," Gabriel told Der Spiegel in an interview, adding that he has always been apprehensive about Turkey's accession bid, but "was rather a minority in Social Democratic Party [SPD]."However, other options are still on the table and being considered, he said, addingBritain, which is preparing to leave the EU, would enjoy ahe said.Still, Gabriel warned thatto the EU if they come to campaign for their country'son expanding President Recep Tayip Erdogan's powers. "We have made it very clear from the very outset that we can and will take necessary measures should Turkeythe foreign minister said. "Whoever crosses the line should not believe that he is allowed to propagate his political views [here in Germany]," the foreign minister stressed.Gabriel's interview came as abetween Turkey and several European countries that haveat which top-tier Turkish officials had been invited to speak., branding German and Dutch leadersOn Friday, a Turkish daily newspaper, Gunes ('Sun'), added fuel to the fire with a front page on which"She-Hitler" (written in Turkish) read the headline, as Merkel stands in a Nazi uniform holding a gun next to the words "#Frau Hitler" (written in German). Berlin reacted by saying it will not take part "in a game of provocation."If Germany comes down hard on Turkey, it will surely strengthen Erdogan and bring dire consequences, Gabriel stressed, while not referring to the publication directly.in the anti-Islamic State coalition, we need Turkey in Syria, we must prevent it from becoming a disruptive factor in our efforts to stabilize Libya," he explained.Discord and mutual mistrust have been complicating Turkey's relationship with the EU for over two years now. While European leaders are generally wary of Turkey's desire to enter the bloc, Ankara has accused Brussels of giving it second-class treatment and demonstrating a lack of commitment to strengthening ties.More concerns have been raised sincesparking sharp criticism from German officials. Yucel is now facing trial in Turkey accused by Erdogan of spreading terrorist propaganda and being a German spy.