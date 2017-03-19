© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
Korean government has lost control of food prices in the country as massive bird flu culls of birds raising the prices of chicken and eggs by minimum of 30%, seafood 25% and vegetables up to 75%. The farm credit crunch will result in less acreage planted in 2017 and now department store sales are at record low, is this an indication people are spending more of food in the US and buying less non-essential items?


