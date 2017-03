© Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty Images



The Pentagon Spokesperson insisted that the U.S. airstrike in the rebel-held village of Al-Jina in northern Syria on Thursday night did not hit a mosque.He even unclassified and circulated a photo. And he pointed out that on the left, you can see a small mosque, still standing.But to the people on the ground, the photo tells a different story.More than 42 people were killed and dozens more injured, according to monitoring groups and local activists. First responders with the Syrian Civil Defence — known as the "White Helmets" — rushed to treat the wounded and dig corpses out of the rubble.An administration official told the Washington Post that two armed, Reaper drones fired "roughly [the] entirety of their Hellfire payload and followed up w/ 500 lb bomb."According to the monitoring group Airwars, locals say the building the drones struck is part of a mosque and religious school, which was built as an expansion several years ago. Local activist Mohamed al Shaghel told the New York Times thatThe Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based monitoring organization, said that the strike took place between the city of Idlib and Aleppo, and called it a "massacre."A sign shown outside the south side of the building reads "Umar ibn Al-Khattab mosque" and indicates it is a religious school. Numerous pictures showing fragments of U.S. hellfire missiles also appeared on social media.. For instance, when the U.S. bombed a hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, in 2015, the Pentagon initially claimed it was not targeting the hospital. A Pentagon spokesman said that the destruction of the hospital, which was bombed for more than 30 minutes , killing 42 people, was "collateral damage." The Pentagon's story continued to change over coming days, until it eventually admitted responsibility