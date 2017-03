© Ronen Zvulun / Reuters



The teen remains in a critical condition.The incident took place at the Gush Etzion junction Wednesday in the occupied West Bank, near Bethlehem.According to an Israeli army spokesperson, Fatima Jibrin Taqatqa attempted to drive into a group of soldiers at a bus stop at a junction where civilians were also standing. No Israelis were injured, but a pregnant woman was taken to hospital after she experienced a panic attack, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said an Israeli army spokesperson told Maan News Agency.Video footage of the incident shows a car crossing lanes at speed, and driving towards a group of people at the opposite side of the road. The car then crashes into metal bollards in front of the bus stop.It's unclear at what stage the teenager was shot.Initial reports suggested Taqata, from Beit Fajjar, South of Bethlehem, had been killed, but it's now understood, Alaqsa Voice reports According to Palestinian media,, Amjad Taqatqa, at the main entrance.The Etzion Junction bus stop has been the scene of other car rammings and shootings.