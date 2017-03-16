© Google Maps
Lycée Alexis de Tocqueville.
Three people have been injured in a shooting at a school in Grasse, southern France, according to interior ministry, while the authorities confirm the incident is not terrorism-related. A 17 year old student, carrying a rifle, two handguns and two grenades has reportedly been arrested over the incident.

"The [arrested] individual does not seem to be known by police," a police source told Reuters.

Another police source said that two students had opened fire on the headmaster. The second suspect is still on the run.

"One of the two was arrested and the second fled. There was panic and the students took refuge in the [neighboring] supermarket," the source said.

A picture allegedly from the crime scene has emerged online.


Three people were injured in the shooting, interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told France Inter radio.

The shooting is not terrorist-related, Grasse Town Hall said, as cited by Reuters.

Following the first reports on the shooting, local emergency services urged residents via Twitter to stay indoors, while the French government launched a terrorist attack warning over the Grasse incident through a telephone application.

It may be too early to say if the shooting is terrorism, a police source later told Reuters.