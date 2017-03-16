© Google Maps



Three people have been injured in a shooting at a school in Grasse, southern France, according to interior ministry, while the authorities confirm the incident is not terrorism-related. A 17 year old student, carrying a rifle, two handguns and two grenades has reportedly been arrested over the incident.," a police source told Reuters.Another police source said thaton the headmaster. The"One of the two was arrested and the second fled. There was panic and the students took refuge in the [neighboring] supermarket," the source said.A picture allegedly from the crime scene has emerged online.Three people were injured in the shooting, interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told France Inter radio.The, as cited by Reuters.Following the first reports on the shooting, local emergency services urged residents via Twitter to stay indoors, while the French government launched a terrorist attack warning over the Grasse incident through a telephone application.It