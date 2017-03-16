CROP circles are real and contain hidden messages from aliens or human time travellers, a scientist has claimed.
Dr Horace Drew, 61, also suggested that the mysterious phenomena are a method extra-terrestrial beings are using to try and peacefully communicate with the human race.
Dr Drew, who holds a PhD in Chemistry from the prestigious California Institute of Technology, made the claims at the UFO & Paranormal Research Society of Australia last Wednesday.
He moved to Australia in the 1980s and has been studying crop circles for 20 years, reported news.com.au.
He said that the study of the peculiar plant arrangements had led "to at least one major breakthrough the discovery of a more advanced binary code than our computers currently use."
Additionally, other crop circles "show schematic images of the future for astronomical or human events".
Sceptics say crop circles are most probably made by humans with some even trying to hoax the general public as pranksters Doug Bower and Dave Chorley did.
In 1991 the English pair took credit for most of the crop circles found in southern England since 1978 and even tricked dedicated crop circle enthusiasts as part of hoax with the media.
Dr. Drew says he has developed at least two theories regarding crop circles. The first is that they are messages left by technologically advanced alien species trying to communicate with us.
He added: "[US Presidents] have never said to a dolphin 'take me to your leader, I want to sign a treaty with you' and [the extraterrestrials are] not interested in making a treaty with us. They are ahead of us like we are ahead of the dolphins and the whales."
Comment: This is an assumption, the possibility that the crop circles are a form of benevolent communication from some 'aliens' does not preclude the possibility of other 'aliens' who do not have our best interests in mind.
His second theory is that the messages "are not even for us" and that they are left byhuman time travellers from the distant future as directional markers.
He said: "There are definitely humans living there in about 5000 years with time travel capability. They're coming back and flying all over Earth. [The crop circles] seem to just say 'this is a certain day' and mark it.
"So the trouble is we don't know space time physics enough to understand what's happening. It's beyond our knowledge."
'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelersDr Horace Drew, who holds a PhD in Chemistry from Caltech, says advanced alien species could be using plants to communicate peacefully with humans CROP circles are real and contain hidden messages...