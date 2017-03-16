© Tim Shaffer/Reuters

© USDOD: Sexual Assault Prevention and Response



"I think it's appropriate for people to feel frustrated about hearing this in the news. Bottom line is that if this were an easy problem, we would have solved it years ago,"

"Unfortunately, this is a very hard problem to solve."

"We are encouraged by the Academies' continued ability to support those who make the difficult decision to report sexual assault,"

"Building a helpful response system, however, isn't enough. Our leaders in training must understand that prevention is synonymous with military readiness."

"All three academies are investing in approaches that help them understand the role that a healthy culture plays in preventing this and other readiness impacting behaviors,"

"high turnover rate of cadets and midshipmen, diversion of attention to other problem areas, message fatigue and the lack of available resources and personnel with the requisite prevention expertise."

"Commanders have come before Congress countless times to ask for the public's trust and faith that they take this issue seriously and insist that they alone must be responsible for fixing it,"

"And yet, the numbers released today and the illicit photo sharing scandal that continues to unfold show that this trust is misplaced. The military has proven time and again that commanders cannot solve this crisis."

"Cadets and midshipmen are our military's future leaders,"

"Our readiness in combat tomorrow will depend in large part on their experiences today. We must foster an environment that rejects sexual assault and sexual harassment, notably during these formative years at our service academies."