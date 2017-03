© Leanne Marshall via Storyful



Tasmania's northwest shores were glowing blue on Monday night as bioluminescent algae ushered in the stunning phenomenon along the coast.Beachgoers have been sharing stunning images of the bright blue glow on the Australian island's north-west coast.The bioluminescence event isThe phenomenon, with water turning a deep red, brown, or orange colour.The algae glow bright blue during the night when disturbed by waves or currents.Leanne Marshall, a photographer based in Tasmania, captured some incredible images near Rocky Cape National Park on Monday night.Another beachgoer photographed the phenomenon at Preservation Bay, about 50 km east of that.Gustaaf Hallegraeff, a professor in aquatic botany at the University of Tasmania, told ABC News scientists believe the flashing mechanism is deployed to scare off predators."Imagine there's a little animal that wants to eat this plankton and suddenly it flashes at you," he said.Professor Hallegraeff told ABC that the Noctiluca was"In the 2000s we saw it really move southwards and now it's here permanently in Tasmania," he said."We have some evidence that ocean currents and the warming of the oceans have contributed to it — it's definitely a species that is showing a spectacular range expansion in the last 20 years."